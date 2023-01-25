News + Explainer Policy

Love Is Pride: Quezon City Will Hold Commitment Ceremony for LGBTQIA+ Couples This February

by Pia Regalado
12 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
QC Commitment Ceremony 2022 couple
PHOTO BY Quezon City Government/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) In Quezon City, love always wins; and to prove that, it will sponsor another commitment ceremony for LGBTQIA+ couples this coming February, Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

It's not the first time that Quezon City, which advocates for gender fairness, held such a ceremony for LGBTQIA+ couples. It also sponsored a ceremony in 2022, where 222 couples walked down the aisle and exchanged vows in a ceremonial event.

"Love has no limits. Love is universal. Love wins, always," Belmonte said.

Also read:
This Church in Mandaluyong Embraces All Kinds of Love
All You Need to Know About SOGIE, Explained

Quezon City is known for its Gender Fair Ordinance, the first-ever local policy in the Philippines which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression (SOGIE).

What you need to know about the LGBTQIA+ Commitment Ceremony in Quezon City:

QC Commitment Ceremony 2022 crowd shot
PHOTO BY Quezon City Government/Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Couples who want to take part in this initiative can submit the following requirements at the QC Gender and Development (GAD) Council or through e-mail at GADCouncil@quezoncity.gov.ph:

  • Barangay Certificate of Residence
  • Accomplished Registration Form
  • Picture of Applicants
  • Quezon City ID

You may claim a copy of the registration forms at QC action offices/mini-city halls in the following districts:

QC mini city halls
PHOTO BY Quezon City Government/Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

The present Family Code of the Philippines defines marriage as a "special contract of permanent union between a man and a woman entered into in accordance with law for the establishment of conjugal and family life." The Family Code's Requisites of Marriage also indicate the "legal capacity of the contracting parties who must be a male and a female."

The Philippine Constitution, on the other hand, indicates that "marriage, as an inviolable social institution, is the foundation of the family and shall be protected by the State." Requisites of male or female (or any other nouns indicating sex or gender) are not indicated.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Quezon City LGBTQIA+ Spot News And Explainer
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories