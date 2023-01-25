Love Is Pride: Quezon City Will Hold Commitment Ceremony for LGBTQIA+ Couples This February

(SPOT.ph) In Quezon City, love always wins; and to prove that, it will sponsor another commitment ceremony for LGBTQIA+ couples this coming February, Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

It's not the first time that Quezon City, which advocates for gender fairness, held such a ceremony for LGBTQIA+ couples. It also sponsored a ceremony in 2022, where 222 couples walked down the aisle and exchanged vows in a ceremonial event.

"Love has no limits. Love is universal. Love wins, always," Belmonte said.

Quezon City is known for its Gender Fair Ordinance, the first-ever local policy in the Philippines which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression (SOGIE).

What you need to know about the LGBTQIA+ Commitment Ceremony in Quezon City:

Couples who want to take part in this initiative can submit the following requirements at the QC Gender and Development (GAD) Council or through e-mail at GADCouncil@quezoncity.gov.ph:

Barangay Certificate of Residence

Accomplished Registration Form

Picture of Applicants

Quezon City ID

You may claim a copy of the registration forms at QC action offices/mini-city halls in the following districts:

The present Family Code of the Philippines defines marriage as a "special contract of permanent union between a man and a woman entered into in accordance with law for the establishment of conjugal and family life." The Family Code's Requisites of Marriage also indicate the "legal capacity of the contracting parties who must be a male and a female."

The Philippine Constitution, on the other hand, indicates that "marriage, as an inviolable social institution, is the foundation of the family and shall be protected by the State." Requisites of male or female (or any other nouns indicating sex or gender) are not indicated.