Fresh Out of College? Here's How to Survive Your First Job

(SPOT.ph) Welcome to the real world! Fresh graduates are usually greeted with this phrase before they enter the "real world" a.k.a. work life. Whether it motivates you or not, entering this world is inevitable for most of us so it helps to know there are tips you can follow on how to survive it.

Have questions on what to wear or how to survive your first lunch hour at work? JobStreet Philippines listed down some of the most-asked queries by first-time employees to serve as a guide. Work can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be.

As Friends' Monica Geller would say, "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it."

First time as an employee? Here are some JobStreet tips on how to survive your first job:

Find an office buddy

Being a newbie is easier if you have a work buddy with you. Having at least one hangout or meal buddy can help you break into social circles at work.

Level up your communication skills

How's your Business English? Being in an office setting may require you to be more professional when it comes to your tone, especially when entering industries like commerce and finance.

Hone your communication skills by enrolling in online courses from Coursera or British Council. Don't have time for it? Start by reading business magazines like TIME and Forbes.

Dress appropriately

Do you have to invest in business suits or is smart casual enough for your work outfit? It's best to ask human resources regarding the office dress code so you wouldn't look out of place.

Find a mentor

Find someone with work experience to guide you as you navigate the world of adulting. A mentor doesn't necessarily have to be from your current workplace; it could be someone in a senior position who understands how you can progress at work, or somebody you trust with confidential information.

Always be curious

Don't lose that hunger to learn. Being curious at work is an asset--it allows you to learn new things and explore new experiences, and it could give you an edge at work, where you could face challenges head-on at any given time.

Accept feedback graciously

New hires need time to adjust to their new environment, so it's okay to not get everything right the first time. Getting feedback from your superiors is one way of knowing how to improve your craft. It's okay to ask your superiors or peers about it, too.

Save up

Getting your first paycheck is a career milestone and it feels great to reward yourself for a job well done. However, being a strong, independent person, you have financial responsibilities to tend to like bills and daily expenses. Having a healthy bank balance and savings will keep you financially afloat, even during emergencies.

Take care of your mental health

Work is part of life, but it must not take over your life. Staying well-rested, keeping your hobbies, and constantly connecting with loved ones will help you decompress from work stressors.

