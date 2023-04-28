Heads Up, Francophiles: This Filipino-French Career Fair Is Happening This Weekend

(SPOT.ph) Job hunting can be tricky. Fortunately, there are career fairs and job expos where top companies convene in one place to make it easier for prospective employees to apply. And if you're into anything French, the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines and Alliance Française de Manille are hosting the Filipino-French Career Fair on April 29, Saturday at SM Megamall.

Filipino-French Career Fair at Megatrade Hall

Filipino-French Career Fair brings together French companies based in the Philippines as well as Filipino companies working with French-speaking nations. This includes representatives from various industries, such as information technology, finance, and engineering.

While being able to speak, read, and write in the French language is not a requirement, it's a huge plus in your job search. There are also workshops to better your chances of landing a job, such as training in resume writing and interview skills.

"We are delighted to organize this event in partnership with Alliance Francaise de Manille, The Filipino-French Career Fair aims to provide a unique opportunity for job seekers to meet with representatives from leading French companies in the Philippines and explore job opportunities. We look forward to welcoming job seekers to this event," said Maylis Charlat, the Managing Director of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines, in a statement.

Filipino-French Career Fair is on April 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Megatrade Hall 1, SM Megamall, EDSA corner Doña Julia Vargas Avenue, Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City. Pre-registration is encouraged.