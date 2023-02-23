Changing Careers at Age 30 Is Possible, Just Follow These Smart Tips

(SPOT.ph) In 2013, Lea Realon left her career in teaching to pursue something "completely different": a shift to the world of communications and public relations. Ten years and a pandemic later, the self-confessed introvert said she is mulling jumping back to teaching English so she could slow down in socializing and networking.

Changing industries at age 30 is doable, yet those who do so may face major career adjustments. For 33-year-old Realon, this means bracing herself for a pay cut—the biggest risk if ever she switches back to teaching—even if she had been a licensed professional teacher. While teaching is a noble career, "it mostly doesn't pay well unless you're tenured or have earned your PhD."

"I guess the pandemic changed my worldview about the relationship between life and work in general. I want to be more present in my own life and the lives of my friends and loved ones. I also realized over the last couple of years that I’m more of an introvert. It’s a challenge being in PR as the role requires a certain level of ease when socializing or networking. And the most important reason of them all is I guess it’s time for me to slow down—and settle down, too," she told SPOT.ph.

During her spare time, Realon also enrolls in free online courses and browses through online job listings to gently ease herself back into the world of preparing lessons and facing students again.

"One of my major concerns is the adjustment. How different is the field now? Will it be like riding a bike? What is teaching like post-COVID?"

Changing careers at age 30 can be daunting as it could dictate your career path until retirement day. While it's also a risk to jump to a different career and start over again, it isn't impossible, according to JobStreet Philippines Head of Marketing Kim Viray.

The Advantages and Disadvantages of a Career Change at 30

Employees in their 30s who plan to switch careers may find themselves at a crossroads: stick to a career they have been mastering for at least a decade, or jump to a different industry to seek career satisfaction someplace else.

"At this stage, you have had years of experience which gives you an idea [of] what you're looking for. At this point also, there are some individuals looking for a permanent career where they can really invest their time and grow more individually and as a professional," said Viray.

The advantages of jumping to a different career at 30:

You are more knowledgeable and have gained a different skill set from your past jobs.

You have the experience to enhance your performance even in a different industry.

You still have decades ahead of you to grow in a new industry.

You have a network that you can leverage.

You are clearer with your priorities and goals in life.

Of course, there are also disadvantages to leaving your current industry:

You need to learn how to work outside your comfort zone to succeed in your next career.

You may face limited work opportunities if you're aiming for a senior position in a different industry as it requires relevant experience.

You may have to consider financial obligations that may need adjustment if you would join a new industry with a lower salary base.

If you choose to work in an entirely unrelated industry, "it would be very, very difficult for you to retain the same or to have a lateral movement in terms of your position."

Three Questions to Ask Before You Decide to Do a Career Change at 30

Ready to take the plunge? Ask yourself these questions to help you gauge if this is the right time for a career shift, according to Viray:

"Sure na ba ako?"

"Think about that 8,000x to be very, very sure because this is going to be a major life decision that you will have to enter into," he said.

"Am I just bored with my current job?"

Do you really need a career change or is this a knee-jerk reaction to what you're experiencing at work? Also, self-check if you are triggered to rage-applying to different jobs because, maybe, your boss or colleague is extra annoying recently. Emotions shouldn't be the only deciding factor in changing careers.

"Maybe you don't really need a career change; rather a further assessment of your current job or role which can be possibly resolved by aligning your goals and aspirations with your current manager," he said.

"Am I ready to leave my comfort zone?"

No matter the age, stepping out of your comfort zone can be uncomfortable and scary.

"This will not be easy and it takes a lot of adjustments on one's part which might take months or possibly years, depending on how fast you can adjust to the new work environment that you will be entering."

Three Tips if You Want a Career Change at 30

Whether you're in your 30s or even 50s, shifting to a different career isn't impossible as long as you've prepared for it. Take it from JobStreet Philippines' Viray, who has three tips for fellow career shifters and those pondering a career move:

Do your research.

Find out as much as you can about your job. This includes listing down the skills you need to succeed in another industry, being open to learning more skills, taking free online courses to upskill or reskill, and even researching the possible personalities involved in the industry or company that you want to join.

"Later on, you will thank yourself for doing it. Even if tumuloy ka or hindi, at least you learned something new."

Go back to your resume.

Always keep your physical and digital resume updated, including your profiles on job search sites like JobStreet, Indeed, or Kalibrr. By doing so, you won't have to rush to update your profile every time there's a new job opening.

Applying for a job in a different industry also requires arranging your resume to match the industry you want to enter. Highlight the soft skills and relevant experiences you have depending on the industry you're applying for, said Viray. If the job application requires you to submit a photo, you should provide either a corporate look or a creative one, depending on the industry you're applying for.

"By updating your resume regularly, not only will you attract potential employers, but you will also have a better understanding of the goals and career path that you want to take in the future."

Do not be afraid to try something new.

"Take a leap of faith. It's never too late to pursue something. It's better to try than regret not doing it when you get old and no longer capable of changing careers."