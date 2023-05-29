Added to Yet Another Viber Group? Here Are Anti-Spam Tips

(SPOT.ph) Got a Viber notification saying you've been added to yet another group, only to find out it's spam? It's not just in WhatsApp and your phone's inbox—spammers somehow found their way to Viber to entice potential victims to bite into cash offers and other proposals. Don't fret—there are ways on how to remove yourself from such groups and to prevent it from happening again.

Spam messages can be irritating at the very least, as it floods inboxes with messages you did not sign up for. It can even be tempting especially if it offers cash (who doesn't want extra money, after all?) But it pays to keep our accounts and our personal information secure, and to rid our inboxes of messages we don't want to receive.

Is it a Viber Spam?

Spam messages are undesired messages received through different platforms, may it be through text or via messaging apps like Viber.

Here are the red flags, according to Viber:

Send copies of a single message to a large number of people

Send messages with malicious intent

Send messages from their business that you didn’t consent/opt-in for

Send messages that promote false/misleading information or products

Send messages that contain offensive material (such as pornography)

You may also receive unwanted messages from spammers who claim to be Viber representatives. Take note that Viber only sends official messages from an account with a blue "verified" badge. It will never ask for personal details via chat.

Avoid clicking on the link or message it if it has the following:

An email with instructions to forward it to others

An email with a link that does not contain the following domain: www.viber.com. If you see a different domain, do not click on any links in the email

How to Stop Getting Spam Messages on Viber

You have two options: You can identify it yourself, or you can tap Viber's anti-spam check so its algorithm can detect spam for you.

Viber has an automatic spam check, which you can turn on via phone or desktop.

Via phone

Open Viber on your Phone

Tap More (three lines in Android, three dots in iOS)

Tap Settings

Tap Privacy

Tap Auto spam check

Via desktop

Open Viber on your Desktop

Click on your profile picture next to the Search field

Click on Settings

Click on Privacy and security

Click on the switch in the Spam protection section

You may also manually check messages for possible spam content by long-tapping or right-clicking on the message and selecting "Check for spam." Don't worry, the sender will not be notified regarding the spam check.

How to Report and Block Spammers on Viber

To help keep Viber a safe space for everyone, you may opt to report and block spammers too.

You can report a spammer by taking screenshots of the message with the phone number of the person who sent it to you and reporting it to Viber support.

You may also block a number, meaning this person cannot call or send you a message. They also lose access to your status updates and can't add you to groups. They won't be notified that they have been blocked; the only indication they could get that they have been blocked is that you can't receive their messages or they can't add you to groups.

To block a number, tap the "Block the sender" option in the banner which you will see the moment you open the message. You may also report its content once you've blocked the sender.

To block someone you have a one-on-one chat with, follow these steps:

Open Viber on your Phone

Tap on Chats

Select a chat

Tap Info (three dots on Android) or the name of the chat (iOS) at the top of the screen

Tap Chat info

Tap Block this contact

To block someone that you don't have a one-on-one chat with, follow these steps:

Open Viber on your Phone

Tap More (three lines on Android, three dots on iOS)

Tap Settings

Tap Privacy

Tap Block list

Tap on the + (Android) or Add number (iOS) in the top corner

Either select a contact or type in a phone number in the Search bar

You must use the full international format: (+)(Country Code)(Area Code without the leading 0's)(Phone Number) Select the phone number after you finish typing

Confirm that you want to block the contact or phone number by tapping on the top corner: Checkmark (Android) or Done (iOS)