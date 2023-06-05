Are These Job Ads Fake? Beware of These Red Flags

(SPOT.ph) Are you getting random job ads in your inbox? You are not alone—Filipinos are getting their phone and social media inboxes flooded with job ads, which could be irritating at least or dangerous for your security at worst.

As fraudsters become more creative in luring unsuspecting victims into clicking suspicious links and giving away sensitive information in hopes of employment, JobStreet Philippines rolled out its #ProjectCombat to equip job seekers with the knowledge they need to not fall victim to a fake job ad.

Watch out for these signs that the job ads may be fake

Watch out for these signs when you receive a job ad, according to JobStreet Philippines:

The message is generic with no identifiable informationto the applicant

The offer is too vague and was offered by companies you never applied for

There are no company email address, website, or other information to cross-check

You are asked to:

- Pay for an upfront fee to process your application

- Accept a money transfer where you can retain a portion as ‘payment’

- Send your bank or credit card details

- Present a copy of your ID, such as driver's license, as part of your application

- Give your tax file number

- Present information unrelated to work, such as your appearance and marital status

What to do if you get such job ads

The best course of action if you receive a suspicious message is to delete it immediately.

Some other tips:

Stop responding and remain vigilant

Double check with the company to verify the job ad's legitimacy

Make sure your anti-virus software is updated

Using your computer, check if the link in the email is legitimate by hovering your mouse's cursor over the link so you can view the URL without clicking

Don't open any attachment that you are unsure of

If you supplied your bank or credit card details, contact your banks immediately

Be on alert for other suspicious emails you may receive

Do not follow or click any links or reply to sender to avoid accidentally downloading malicious softwares like Trojan or any key logging program which could compromise your security

When in doubt, always go to credible platforms where you can find verified listings, legitimate companies, and other information you need to secure your next job safely.

