So, AI-Made Presentations Are Now a Thing

(SPOT.ph) For many of us, creating PowerPoint, Google Slides, and Canva presentations for school or work is often a chore. Relaying information through visual means can be highly time-consuming—are we putting too many or too few words? How many transitions can I stuff into this one slide? Is a table graph necessary to get the point across? And don't get us started on choosing what font to use. The visual aesthetics can take up more mental space than the actual content itself.

Well, it looks like artificial intelligence is once again here to help (depending on how you're looking at it). Many have claimed that the recent AI revolution is eliminating the need for previous must-have applications like Microsoft Word and Excel. Now it looks like it’s PowerPoint’s turn. We're not just talking about cohesive presentation templates, either.

New AI-powered presentation tools are here, which can create an entire deck based on one prompt. Think one liners like: "How did Build, Build, Build impact the Philippine economy?" or "10 ways to stop procrastination." That is essentially everything it will need from you.

Five AI presentation tools to try for free

These AI presentation tools are perfect for those who are on a last-minute cram session on a class presentation or a deck pitch at work; or simply interested to see just how good AI can get. Note that you’ll have to input your credit card information to unlock the free trials, though.

Decktopus

Decktopus is one of the more user-friendly presentation generators on the web. It offers a free plan with limited features. Sign up for a free account to unlock customizable templates, collaboration tools, and of course, an AI-powered content assistant.

Once in, pick a template from the list of choices to proceed with the prompt. You can add images, videos, and animations in a matter of seconds.

SlidesAI

SlidesAI is the most generous tool in this short list. The free plan offers three presentations per month, but it comes with a caveat—it can only come up with up to 2,500 character inputs per presentation.

The best thing about SlidesAI is that it is compatible with Google Slides and supports over 100 languages. The topic to presentation feature is only available to a limited number of users.

ChatBA

Previously known as ChatBCG, ChatBA is touted as the world's first text-to-presentation AI. It makes use of ChatGPT's API, OpenAI, to power this free tool.

Simply input keywords or phrases to come up with an entire PowerPoint presentation. It's minimal user input at best. However, it might be difficult to use ChatBA given the high user demand.

Gamma

Gamma promises “beautiful, engaging content with none of the formatting and design work.” You can restyle the entire presentation in just one click; think a combination between Notion and Canva.

It’s offering a free starter pack that has 400 credits for AI presentations, built-in templates, a seven-day change history, and a PDF export option.

Tome

Not fond of expiration dates? Tome offers no time period for its use. Its basic plan is free forever, with a gift of 500 credits to users upon sign-up. Students with an .edu email can unlock 5,000 free credits (which costs U.S. $100 to purchase).

Tome's AI can generate full narratives from scratch complete with text and images within seconds, be it a presentation, outline, or story.

