What's in a Word: DepEd Makes Slight Tweak in the Panatang Makabayan

(SPOT.ph) Remember back in elementary school when you raised your right hand and recited Panatang Makabayan by heart during flag ceremonies? Well, students won't be reciting the same Panatang Makabayan after the Department of Education released a February 14 memo saying they slightly tweaked the patriotic oath so it's more well-written and inclusive to all cultures and religions.

Instead of using the term "nagdarasal", the Department of Education (DepEd) changed it to "nananalangin" as it is more "well-written and sufficiently rationalized", it said, citing linguists they consulted regarding the word change.



"OUCT (Office of the Undersecretary for Curriculum and Teaching) recommended that nananalangin be used instead of nagdarasal primarily because nananalangin is inherent and integral in Filipino identities as it is rooted in Tagalog," DepEd said in an order released on February 14.

The change takes effect immediately, they said.

Why DepEd Tweaked the Panatang Makabayan

The term is also "more inclusive, more solemn... and well-thought-of and extensively researched."

"Dalangin" is also more preferred by Indigenous Peoples (IP), individuals belonging to indigenous cultural communities, and the Muslim and Moro communities because it is more spiritual and universal, they added.

"Likewise, it is more inclusive and appropriate as it does not refer to or specify religions, and at the same time, it encompasses indigenous belief systems."

Native words are also preferable when translating the Bible into different languages, the DepEd said, citing their consultation with the Philippine Bible Society.

Aside from flag ceremonies in schools, Panatang Makabayan is also recited during class and other programs in public and private schools, and at DepEd offices.

