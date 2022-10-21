Netflix UI is Now Available in Filipino for a More Localized Experience

(SPOT.ph) Netflix is offering a Filipino version of its user interface to give Pinoys here and abroad the chance to experience binge-watching with a local twist, on top of Filipino dubbing and subtitles.

Filipino descriptions are now available for shows like The Queen's Gambit, You, Spy x Family, and Stranger Things, and movies like All the Money in the World and The Gray Man, Netflix said today, October 21.

“At Netflix, we believe our members should be able to choose their viewing experience, whether it be the genre, format, or language of the content,” said Malobika Banerji, Netflix Content Director for Southeast Asia.

Netflix in Filipino: What you need to know

Which parts of Netflix will be translated to Filipino?

Once you changed the language setting to Filipino, the titles and synopses will be changed. You may also start watching shows and movies with Filipino subtitles and in Filipino dubbing.

While the Filipino language option has yet to reflect in some shows and movies, a quick check showed that newly released movie The School for Good and Evil and series The Watcher offered Filipino dubbing and subtitles.

The Filipino language option will also reflect in the sign-up instructions, search function, and payment options.

How to change the UI to Filipino?

Open the "Manage Profiles" section, click on the profile who wants to change the language, then pick "Filipino" in the options.

I changed the language setting on my profile. Will this affect the other profiles?

No. Each profile has the option to choose its own language setting.

Is it available outside the Philippines?

Yes, anyone who has Netflix access can use this feature outside the country.

