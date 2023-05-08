A Filipina Nurse Was Invited to Witness King Charles' Coronation IRL

(SPOT.ph) UK-based Filipina nurse Charito Romano was among the few to witness the historic coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday, a once-in-a-lifetime experience she said she felt privileged to be a part of.

Romano, who was given a British Empire Medal (BEM) by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2021 for her "outstanding work" at a UK care home during the COVID-19 pandemic, shared on Facebook that she received an invitation to attend the coronation—the first in 70 years and the second to be televised—at the Westminster Abbey.

"Kagaya ng lahat, super excited, nakakakaba, hindi makapaniwala," she told TeleRadyo on May 8.

To her knowledge, at least two Filipinos working in the UK—including herself—were invited to the coronation. President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his wife were also present at the event.

"Pinaghandaan nila ito at nakakatuwa na kasama na kami sa history."

How was it like to witness King Charles' coronation?

To prepare for the coronation, she tapped Filipina designer Andrea Pasco for her gown, the same designer who made her Filipiniana for the BEM awards.

"Galing po ito ng Pilipinas," said the nurse, who last visited the Philippines in 2015.

On Saturday, she was up as early as 3 a.m. and was "traveling, walking, queuing" by 5 a.m. as entry to the Westminster Abbey started at 7:30 a.m.

"'Yung pagpasok mo sa Abbey, para siyang isang buhay na buhay na lugar na nandon lahat ng mga tao na hindi ka maka-jologs kasi nakupo nandito si Katy Perry... pero syempre alam mo naman Pinoy, sikre-sikreto, paselfie-selfie," she told TeleRadyo, adding that she took photos with Perry, Dame Emma Thompson, and British duo Ant & Dec.

Asked about the celebration now that Charles is king, she said: "Madami pa ring nagre-rejoice at nagce-celebrate. 'Yun ang kaibahan dito sa UK, they follow through on their culture and their celebration and tradition. Talagang makikita mo ang enthusiasm ng mga tao."

"Siyempre kailangan natin irespeto 'yung kingship, even if we don't want who is in post, we should respect the post itself. Let's hope for the best, really."

As a Filipina, Romano said she feels proud to be invited to a British coronation, which last happened in 1953 when King Charles' mother Elizabeth ascended to the throne.

"Ang nakakatuwa kasi sa United Kingdom, kinikilala nila ang kakayanan ng mga Pinoy... Maraming Pinoy na rin dito na naimbitahan sa Buckingham [Palace], mga Pinoy na may natatangi at natataglay na kagalingan sa kanilang trabaho."

