A "Cult" in Surigao del Norte Reportedly Has Over 1,500 Minors Under Its Control

(SPOT.ph) More than 1,500 children are reportedly being held by an alleged religious cult in Socorro, Surigao del Norte, two senators said as they filed separate resolutions to investigate the matter.

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 797 and 796, with Hontiveros seeking to investigate the reports of child rape, sexual abuse, forced labor and child marriage. Dela Rosa also raised the alleged presence and operation of a shabu laboratory and a heavily-armed private army "terrorizing" the community.

"Nakakakilabot ang nabuong kulto sa Surigao. Pero mas nakakakilabot at nakakagalit ang mga kaso ng panggagahasa, pananakit, at pilit na pagkakasal na ginawa sa mga menor de edad. We must put an end to this. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women and Children, and as a mother, I ask us not to allow this monstrosity to continue," said Hontiveros.

What we know so far about the alleged Surigao cult in Socorro

The alleged cult identified as Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. (SBSI)—the largest people's organization in Socorro—is led by one Jey Rence Quilario whom members called Messiah and "Senior Agila", said Hontiveros. The group has more than 3,650 members, including 1,587 children in a heavily-guarded area in Sitio Kapihan.

In February 2019, after a powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Surigao del Norte, Quilario and some of his followers convinced members of the Bayanihan group to flee to Sitio Kapihan, forcing a mass exodus of members, said Hontiveros.

"Iyon daw ang langit. At ang hindi sumama sa kanya ay masusunog sa impyerno."

According to first-hand testimonies, Quilario engaged in sexual abuse and violence against minors. Some would be ordered to sleep with him, with some as young as age 12 were married off to adult members. Some adolescents were also reportedly locked in rooms where they were forced to engage in sexual activities.

While some eight abused children were able to escape the cult, "these children are in grave and present danger," she said.

Aside from child labor and abuse, the adult members of the group are also made to perform forced labor, endure physical punishment, and were made to surrender about half of their social welfare benefits to Quilario.

Dela Rosa said he received a letter from the municipal mayor of Socorro requesting for an investigation into the alleged presence of a shabu laboratory and private army called "Agila."

Eye-witnesses of the Socorro Task Force Kapihan, the group formed by the Socorro LGU to address the issue, mentioned the presence of a shabu laboratory found in an underground bunker where Kapihan leaders Quilario and Karren Sanico are residing; possible murder cases; presence of heavily-armed private army where the people were reportedly used as "human shields"; forced marriage of children where Quilario allegedly calls dibs on sleeping with girl-brides one night before they are turned over to their grooms; children who cannot leave the gated community until they're married; and the collection of 50% of the wages of carpenter/mason members, 50% of the fish caught by fisherman-members, 30% share of proceeds in the sale of real properties, and 50% of the subsidies for 4Ps and senior citizens.

"There is a need, not only to investigate cult groups that affects the

livelihood of innocent communities, but also to look into possible legislative remedies to deter the possible injustice and danger that this may cause for the citizens of Socorro, Surigao del Norte," Dela Rosa said in his proposed resolution.