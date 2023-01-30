News + Explainer Mobility

Heads Up: DFA's Passport Appointment Website Is Still Offline

by Clara Rosales
15 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
online passport appointment offline on dfa website
ILLUSTRATOR War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Filipinos eager to renew or apply for passports will have to set their appointments some other time as the Department of Foreign Affairs' online portal is still offline due to scheduled systems maintenance. The announcement on the site said it would last only until January 29, but it's still offline as of January 30.

passport appointment offline prompt
Site visitors are greeted with this prompt when they try to book slots for passport application or renewal.
PHOTO screenshot from the Department of Foreign Affairs website
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Philippine Passport Rises to 78th in World Power Ranking

When can you schedule a passport appointment?

All passport appointment services are unavailable, meaning you can't book a schedule for passport renewal, passport application, visa application, or apostille application and appointment.

DFA's customer service told SPOT.ph that the website would be under maintenance until further notice. There are no guarantees when the site will be back up, but those looking to book an appointment are encouraged to monitor the site until tomorrow.

Traveling soon? When asked if there were other channels to book appointments, customer service said those looking to renew or apply will have to wait until the site resumes full operations after the maintenance.

Also read: The Innate Absurdity of Being Filipino—Or Why I Traveled 500 Miles to Renew My Passport

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Philippine Passport Philippines Spot News And Explainer Mobility Passport Dfa
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories