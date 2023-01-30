Heads Up: DFA's Passport Appointment Website Is Still Offline

(SPOT.ph) Filipinos eager to renew or apply for passports will have to set their appointments some other time as the Department of Foreign Affairs' online portal is still offline due to scheduled systems maintenance. The announcement on the site said it would last only until January 29, but it's still offline as of January 30.

When can you schedule a passport appointment?

All passport appointment services are unavailable, meaning you can't book a schedule for passport renewal, passport application, visa application, or apostille application and appointment.

DFA's customer service told SPOT.ph that the website would be under maintenance until further notice. There are no guarantees when the site will be back up, but those looking to book an appointment are encouraged to monitor the site until tomorrow.

Traveling soon? When asked if there were other channels to book appointments, customer service said those looking to renew or apply will have to wait until the site resumes full operations after the maintenance.

