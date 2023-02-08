News + Explainer Mobility

Motorists, Take Note: There's a New Traffic Scheme Along Elliptical Road

by Leandre Grecia for Topgear.com.ph
8 hours ago
Elliptical Road
PHOTO BY Google Map

Motorists who pass through Elliptical Road in Quezon City regularly, take note of the new traffic scheme that the local government is now testing.

The LGU has announced that the middle lanes of East Avenue merging into Elliptical Road will be closed off starting today, February 8. This will be done to eliminate bottlenecks in the area during rush hour.

Motorists turning from East Avenue into Elliptical Road and vice versa are all advised to stay on the right lanes to enter or exit the roundabout. There will be traffic enforcers from the Quezon City Transport and Traffic Management Department to direct traffic in the area. Signs are supposedly been put up as well.

New traffic scheme on East Avenue and Elliptical Road:

Quezon City Traffic Advisory
"Ang mga motorista na liliko pakanan ay inaabisuhan na manatili sa kanan na lanes papunta sa kanilang exit sa Elliptical Road. Sundin lamang natin ang mga Traffic Enforcers ng Quezon City Transport and Traffic Management Department (QC TTMD) at ang mga nakalatag na traffic signages," said the LGU.
PHOTO BY Facebook/Quezon City Government
