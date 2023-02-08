Motorists, Take Note: There's a New Traffic Scheme Along Elliptical Road

Motorists who pass through Elliptical Road in Quezon City regularly, take note of the new traffic scheme that the local government is now testing.

The LGU has announced that the middle lanes of East Avenue merging into Elliptical Road will be closed off starting today, February 8. This will be done to eliminate bottlenecks in the area during rush hour.

Motorists turning from East Avenue into Elliptical Road and vice versa are all advised to stay on the right lanes to enter or exit the roundabout. There will be traffic enforcers from the Quezon City Transport and Traffic Management Department to direct traffic in the area. Signs are supposedly been put up as well.

New traffic scheme on East Avenue and Elliptical Road:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

Quezon City Public Library Brings Back Evening Hours

Live Out Your Ninja Warrior Dreams at This Massive Outdoor Obstacle Park in Quezon City

This story originally appeared on Topgear.com.ph. Minor edits have been made by the editors.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos