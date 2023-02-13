News + Explainer Mobility

Commuters, Libreng Sakay Is Back on Valentine's Day

by Pia Regalado
Just now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Libreng Sakay PCG
PHOTO BY Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) Commuters, some relief on Valentine's Day: The Philippine Coast Guard is offering a Libreng Sakay along the EDSA Carousel from PITX to Monumento and vice versa for selected times only.

For Tuesday, February 14, two buses with free fares will be deployed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said. This is the only day (so far) that Libreng Sakay will be offered to commuters this 2023 after the Department of Transportation ended the program on January 1.

"Walang kailangan i-present" to avail the free ride, officer-in-charge Florenz Berbigal told SPOT.ph.

Not all the buses are offering free rides so look for buses with tarpaulins that say "Libreng Sakay," he said.

Also read:
No More Libreng Sakay? LTFRB Eyes Discounted EDSA Carousel Fares Instead
Pets Are Now Allowed Onboard the Free Pasig River Ferry
It's Confirmed: Pets Can Ride the LRT-2 Starting February

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Libreng Sakay, Other Valentine's Day Treats for Commuters

Roses LRT-2 PCG
PCG personnel will hand out roses and gifts to commuters this Valentine's Day.  
PHOTO BY Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook

Commuters riding the LRT-2, MRT-3, and PNR are also in for a treat—at least 1,000 commuters will receive roses or gifts on Valentine's Day, courtesy of the Department of Transportation. 

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

At least 250 roses or gifts will be distributed at the following areas: LRT-2 Antipolo station, MRT Shaw Boulevard Station, PNR Tutuban Station, and PITX Entrance 2.

PCG members will also serenade passengers during their February 14 activities, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Libreng Sakay Commuter Mobility Explainer Spot News And Explainer Holidays & Seasonal Events Bus Lane Edsa Carousel Bus Commuting
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories