Caloocan to España in Five Minutes? This New Section of the NLEX Connector Aims to Make it Happen

(SPOT.ph) The first section of the North Luzon Expressway Connector finally opened to the public on March 27, right in time for the Holy Week. This will ideally allow travelers to get from Caloocan to España in just five minutes, according to the Department of Transportation.

With entry and exit ramps at C3 Road and España, the first section of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Connector is a five-kilometer, four-lane elevated structure that NLEX Corporation President J. Luigi Bautista said is built “at par with world-class standards."

First section of NLEX Connector now open to the public

The opening of the first section will ease traffic congestion in the Malabon City, Navotas City, and Valenzuela City and provide easier access to the University Belt.

Beyond improved mobility, linking Caloocan to España and vice versa is also expected to spur economic development opportunities in Northern and Southern Luzon. It will ideally speed up the delivery of goods and services around the Metro as cargo trucks will be able to pass through the expressway at all times without having to worry about the truck ban.

“Sa buong buhay natin hindi pa natin nakikita na ‘yung Manila hanggang Caloocan ay five minutes,” President Bongbong Marcos said at the inauguration. “’Yung ating pangarap ay matupad na!”

This first section is only five kilometers of the total eight kilometers of the NLEX Connector. The entire P23.3-billion project is expected to serve around 35,000 daily vehicles once fully operational, with travel time from SLEX Alabang to NLEX Balintawak possible in 20 minutes.

Progress for the NLEX Connector’s second section is at 42%.

