Flying Out for the Holy Week? Take Note of These Important Travel Reminders

(SPOT.ph) The Ninoy Aquino International Airport is expecting a 1.2 million passenger surge in the Holy Week, a figure that is causing a bit of anxiety considering this is the first Lenten season since the COVID-19 pandemic with little to no travel restrictions.

With an estimated 140,000 passengers going through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport's (NAIA) four terminals in a day, it can be overwhelming to get everything in order once you're there. This is why flag carriers like Philippine Airlines are issuing travel reminders that passengers can do even before they set foot in the airport.

It should go without saying that the more prepared you are, the faster the airport process will be for you.

Travel Reminders for Holy Week 2023

Head to the airport early

The Manila International Airport Authority is instructing international passengers to arrive at least three to fours before the scheduled flight, while domestic passengers should arrive at least two hours before. This is especially important for passengers who are coming from bigger cities like Manila and Cebu. You will be rewarded with the opportunity for early check-in.

To avoid overcrowding, Philippine Airlines (PAL) check-in counters will be open to accepting passengers three hours before domestic flights for Terminal 2, five hours before international flights for Terminal 2, and six hours before international flights for Terminal 1.

Check-in counters will close an hour before the scheduled flight to ensure there is enough time for other pre-flight procedures.

Skip the lines

Instead of lining up with everyone else at the check-in counters, why not go digital?

You can easily check-in online via the Philippine Airline website within 24 hours to one hour before the scheduled flight. Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific has a Manage Booking section in its website, which is available for check-in from seven days to one hour before the scheduled flight for domestic flights and up to four hours before for international flights. AirAsia allows you to check in via their mobile up from 14 days to one hour before departure, depending on the flight.

More than online check-ins, you can also pay for travel tax within minutes with the new Online Travel Tax Services System. This should be printed in two copies and presented to the check-in counter upon arrival at the airport.

Paying for multiple passengers in one transaction is also possible, as long as they are on the same flight and are willing to retain the same information of the first-added passenger. You can add until a maximum of five passengers on each transaction.

Prepare travel documents

Ensure that you have the required visas, permits, and other documents to present before, during, and after the flight. Your name in the passport should reflect in all of the other documents.

After check-in, passengers bound for domestic locations will have no other requirements apart from a valid ID and boarding pass. Take note that vaccination cards could still be asked of you (LGU vaccination cards for domestic and VaxCertPH for international travel).

Stay within the free baggage allowance

Keep in mind that single hand carry bags should not exceed seven kilograms and should be able to fit in the overhead bins or under the seat, otherwise you may be charged with excess baggage cost. Meanwhile, persons with disabilities are allowed to bring walking sticks, crutches, wheelchairs, and other prosthetic devices at no additional cost.

Domestic travelers without check-in baggage can directly proceed to the boarding gate upon check-in.

Take note of terminal and boarding gate assignments

You might have heard the news that several airlines are switching NAIA terminals. Don’t fret as these reassignments will only start post-Holy Week from April 16 onwards. You can refer to the boarding pass as usual for the terminal and boarding gate assignments.

Make sure to head to the respective boarding gate immediately after check-in. You can start boarding the plane 45 minutes before the scheduled flight.

Last but not the least, don’t forget to listen to real-time announcements in case of any sudden changes.

