Heads Up, Motorists: A Portion of EDSA-Ortigas Flyover Is Closed This Holy Week

Metro Manila might usually be a ghost town during Holy Week, but it's still worth your time to plan your trips ahead of time in case you have to take any unexpected detours. Case in point: The Department of Public Works and Highways announced yesterday that the southbound portion of EDSA-Ortigas Flyover will be closed for repairs this Holy Week.

The closure will begin at 8 am on Thursday, April 6, and will remain in place until 11:59 pm on Monday, April 10. The northbound portion, meanwhile, will remain passable.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) explained in a social media post that the repairs to the flyover will address "the damages observed in its expansion joints" and is part of the structure's yearly preventive maintenance.

So take this as a heads-up if you're going to be out and about in the city this week. You can check back on this site regularly for any further road repairs or updates.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

Flying Out for the Holy Week? Take Note of These Important Travel Reminders

Your Guide to Mall Hours This Holy Week (2023 Edition)

EDSA-Ortigas Flyover Southbound Closure for Holy Week

DPWH-National Capital Region, in a Facebook post, said:

"EDSA ORTIGAS FLYOVER-SOUTHBOUND TO CLOSE FOR REPAIRS ON HOLY WEEK

To pave way for the rehabilitation works of the Department of Public Works and Highways – Metro Manila 1st District Engineering Office, starting April 6, 2023 (8:00 AM) to April 10, 2023 (11:59 PM), the three lanes of the EDSA Ortigas Flyover – Southbound in Mandaluyong City will be closed to [the] public.

Maximizing the advantage of [fewer] motorists traversing the area during the Holy Week, the rehabilitation works will involve major repairs on the southbound portion of the flyover to rectify the damages observed in its expansion joints, while its northbound portion remains passable. The project is part of the yearly preventive maintenance of the DPWH NCR to national bridges and roads around Metro Manila to prevent untoward accidents.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Connecting the areas of C-5 Road and Ortigas Avenue, the flyover’s rehabilitation work will provide [an] improved riding surface, and strengthened overall bridge structural integrity for motorists coming from Pasig City, Quezon City, and other nearby areas. As full closure of the southbound portion will be implemented, motorists are advised to access [an] alternate route through the service road to avoid traffic congestion.

The DPWH NCR pledged that the flyover will be opened to traffic once the rectified lanes are fully cured on April 10, 2023 to avoid heavy traffic during the return of Offices."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW