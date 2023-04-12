Passenger Who Allegedly Jumped Onto Tracks Has Died, DOTr Says

(SPOT.ph UPDATED) The unidentified female passenger who allegedly jumped onto the southbound tracks of the MRT-3 Quezon Avenue station on Wednesday noon has died, train management said.

The 73-year-old female passenger was declared dead as of 2:20 p.m., the DOTr told SPOT.ph in a Viber message, citing MRT-3 officer-in-charge Jorjette Aquino.

The incident stalled MRT operations from North Avenue station to Ortigas station for more than an hour following the incident. Operations are back to normal as of 1:20 p.m.

Also read:

Be Mindful of Your Laptop, Says Student After Gadget Got Damaged in an MRT-3 Scanner

The SPOT.ph Guide to Pets on Public Transport

MRT Passenger Jumps Onto Tracks, Here's What We Know So Far

Passengers onboard the train at Quezon Avenue station were evacuated after she allegedly jumped around 11:57 a.m., MRT-3 management said. As of 12:03 p.m., operations from North Avenue station to Ortigas Avenue stations were suspended.

The passenger was "found alive and breathing" and was brought to the East Avenue Medical Center, Aquino said in a statement released on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"The MRT-3 management would like to apologize to the riding public for the service interruption and inconvenience caused by the incident."

This is a developing story.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now