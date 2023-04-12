News + Explainer Mobility

Passenger Who Allegedly Jumped Onto Tracks Has Died, DOTr Says

by Pia Regalado
A day ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
PHOTO BY DOTR MRT-3 Facebook Page

(SPOT.ph UPDATED) The unidentified female passenger who allegedly jumped onto the southbound tracks of the MRT-3 Quezon Avenue station on Wednesday noon has died, train management said.

The 73-year-old female passenger was declared dead as of 2:20 p.m., the DOTr told SPOT.ph in a Viber message, citing MRT-3 officer-in-charge Jorjette Aquino.

The incident stalled MRT operations from North Avenue station to Ortigas station for more than an hour following the incident. Operations are back to normal as of 1:20 p.m.

Also read:
Be Mindful of Your Laptop, Says Student After Gadget Got Damaged in an MRT-3 Scanner
The SPOT.ph Guide to Pets on Public Transport

MRT Passenger Jumps Onto Tracks, Here's What We Know So Far

Passengers onboard the train at Quezon Avenue station were evacuated after she allegedly jumped around 11:57 a.m., MRT-3 management said. As of 12:03 p.m., operations from North Avenue station to Ortigas Avenue stations were suspended. 

The passenger was "found alive and breathing" and was brought to the East Avenue Medical Center, Aquino said in a statement released on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"The MRT-3 management would like to apologize to the riding public for the service interruption and inconvenience caused by the incident."

This is a developing story.

CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Mrt Jumper Spot News And Explainer
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories