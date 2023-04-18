Rides Are Free on PITX's Newest Route in the South

(SPOT.ph) The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange continues to expand its reach with a new route for South regulars—and rides are free for a whole month.
The newest PITX route is the Aseana City Loop, which launched on April 17. Operations run Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can hop on this ride at Gate 7, Bay 23.
Commuters on this route can ride for free from April 17 to May 17.
The PITX has become a key transport hub since its establishment in 2018, serving as a centralized terminal for various modes of public transportation like buses, jeepneys, taxis, and UV Express vans. Check out the full route below.
Also read: The SPOT.ph Guide to Bus Rides You Can Take From PITX
New Aseana City route at PITX
Northbound route
- PITX
- Ayala Malls Manila Bay
- Asean Avenue Stop
- Parqal (IMAO)
- John Paul II Chapel
- Bradco Avenue Stop
- De Leon Stop
- SNR
- Aseana Power Station
- Monark Park Suites
- SM Mall of Asia
Southbound route
- SM Mall of Asia
- John Paul II Chapel
- Parqal (ABUEVA)
- Parqal (IMAO)
- Bradco Avenue Stop
- Asean Avenue Stop
- Ayala Malls Manila Bay
- PITX
The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange is at 1 Kennedy Road, Asiaworld, Parañaque City. For more information, visit PITX on Facebook.
Also read: LTO's New Licensing Center at the PITX Is Now Open