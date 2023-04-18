News + Explainer Mobility

Rides Are Free on PITX's Newest Route in the South

by Micah Avry Guiao
6 hours ago
pitx
PHOTO BY Facebook/MMDA

(SPOT.ph) The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange continues to expand its reach with a new route for South regulars—and rides are free for a whole month. 

The newest PITX route is the Aseana City Loop, which launched on April 17. Operations run Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can hop on this ride at Gate 7, Bay 23.

Commuters on this route can ride for free from April 17 to May 17

The PITX has become a key transport hub since its establishment in 2018, serving as a centralized terminal for various modes of public transportation like buses, jeepneys, taxis, and UV Express vans. Check out the full route below.

Also read: The SPOT.ph Guide to Bus Rides You Can Take From PITX

New Aseana City route at PITX

Northbound route

  • PITX
  • Ayala Malls Manila Bay
  • Asean Avenue Stop
  • Parqal (IMAO)
  • John Paul II Chapel
  • Bradco Avenue Stop
  • De Leon Stop
  • SNR
  • Aseana Power Station
  • Monark Park Suites
  • SM Mall of Asia

Southbound route

  • SM Mall of Asia
  • John Paul II Chapel
  • Parqal (ABUEVA)
  • Parqal (IMAO)
  • Bradco Avenue Stop
  • Asean Avenue Stop
  • Ayala Malls Manila Bay
  • PITX

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange is at 1 Kennedy Road, Asiaworld, Parañaque City. For more information, visit PITX on Facebook.

Also read: LTO's New Licensing Center at the PITX Is Now Open

