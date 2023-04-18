Rides Are Free on PITX's Newest Route in the South

(SPOT.ph) The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange continues to expand its reach with a new route for South regulars—and rides are free for a whole month.

The newest PITX route is the Aseana City Loop, which launched on April 17. Operations run Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can hop on this ride at Gate 7, Bay 23.

Commuters on this route can ride for free from April 17 to May 17.

The PITX has become a key transport hub since its establishment in 2018, serving as a centralized terminal for various modes of public transportation like buses, jeepneys, taxis, and UV Express vans. Check out the full route below.

New Aseana City route at PITX

Northbound route

PITX

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

Asean Avenue Stop

Parqal (IMAO)

John Paul II Chapel

Bradco Avenue Stop

De Leon Stop

SNR

Aseana Power Station

Monark Park Suites

SM Mall of Asia

Southbound route

SM Mall of Asia

John Paul II Chapel

Parqal (ABUEVA)

Parqal (IMAO)

Bradco Avenue Stop

Asean Avenue Stop

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

PITX

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange is at 1 Kennedy Road, Asiaworld, Parañaque City. For more information, visit PITX on Facebook.

