Can't Book a Ride? Check Out This Motorcycle-Hailing App for More Commuting Options

(SPOT.ph) Commuters, did you know there are three motorcycle taxi apps in the Philippines? One of these apps, MOVE IT, just launched its upgraded app to offer a seamless user experience with relatively cheaper fares compared to its competition.

MOVE IT unveiled an app that may look familiar to Grab users: almost the same user experience with different colors for a more "intuitive interface" and a convenient moto-taxi experience in a country where commuting in itself can be an obstacle.

Here's what you need to know about the MOVE IT app

MOVE IT, a homegrown moto-taxi app launched in 2019, is just one of three transport network companies (TNC) alongside Angkas and JoyRide under the government's pilot study for motorcycle taxis.

So far it has 6,500 riders in its system, according to Jacinto.

It boasts a 99.95% uptime, meaning you can access it even during peak hours. It also harnesses Grab's in-house map, a solution built to ensure pinned locations are precise, said Samir Kumar, Grab's head of mobility.

It has a base fare of P50 for the first two kilometers, with an additional P10 per kilometer for distances of up to seven kilometers, and P15 per kilometer for every succeeding kilometer after.

Unlike other apps, MOVE IT discourages tipping or gifting prior to booking a ride, a feature in other ride-hailing apps.

"Ang paniniwala ng MOVE IT, ang pamimigay ng tip ay dapat kung nasayahan ka sa serbisyo na binigay ng iyong rider. Hindi po namin ina-allow ang upfront tipping kasi it's no different from any negotiation, dinigitalize mo lang ang pag-negotiate ng presyo."

How do they plan to keep their rates low? By "professionalizing" the motorcycle taxi industry, meaning low commission rates, insurance packages, and deals on essential rider equipment, said Jacinto.

To ensure fares remain cheap even for commuters with relatively far-flung destinations, MOVE IT does back-to-back jobs--meaning it would find a pick-up request in the area even before the rider drops off their passengers.

Some MOVE IT FAQs you need to know

How to pay via MOVE IT?

Users may opt to pay cash or via cashless payment options, including debit and credit cards which you can enroll in-app so you won't have to type in your card details every time you book a ride.

Is it available for Android users?

Yes, both Android and Apple users can download the app. Just visit the Google Play Store and the App Store on your mobile devices.

Does it have real-time tracking?

Yes. MOVE IT has a Share-My-Ride feature that allows commuters to share their ride details including their location during the ride.

Where can I book MOVE IT?

It is currently available in the following cities:

Paranaque

Pasay

Taguig

Makati

Pateros

Pasig

Mandaluyong

Manila

San Juan

Southern Quezon City

Marikina

Since it's so similar to the Grab app, does this mean I can log in to MOVE IT using my Grab credentials?

No, said Kumar. You also cannot use Grab credits in the MOVE IT app.

"These applications are separate from one another, so MOVE IT operates completely independently... There is no connection between the Grab app and the MOVE IT app. Grab is a technology provider to MOVE IT. MOVE IT is a standalone app."

Does it offer other services?

So far, no. MOVE IT's only service in the app is motorcycle taxis.

