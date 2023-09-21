News + Explainer Mobility

Still Don't Have a Beep Card? Maybe This Hotel Sogo Limited Edition Card Is Meant for You

by Pia Regalado
6 hours ago
Sogo beep
PHOTO BY Hotel Sogo/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) Still having difficulties securing your own beep card? If you're near Pasay, here's some good news: You can get a free Hotel Sogo beep card which also entitles you to discounts to its branches.

How to get a Hotel Sogo beep card

Head over to Pasay and visit Hotel Sogo Pasay Rotonda branch this September 21. That's located along EDSA corner Taft Avenue.

To avail the beep card, all you have to do is to load it P100 at the same branch. On top of that, this card is also your ticket to 22% discount at any of Hotel Sogo branches. This beats having to fall in line for single journey tickets for every ride or having to buy beep charms which are highly discouraged by beep itself, as long as you're game to using what looks like a Hotel Sogo merchandise.

Hurry though as the Hotel Sogo beep cards are only available until supplies last.

