Your Guide to Bank Hours This Holy Week (2023 Edition)

(SPOT.ph) Have banking needs this week? Avoid inconveniences and take note of the schedules as several banks said they would be closed this Holy Week and on the Day of Valor.

Don't worry, you may transact online using the website and mobile apps, depending on the banks. Just take note of any reminders before transactions to save yourself from any hassle during the five-day long weekend.

We will refresh this page as more banks announce their holiday operations.

Here are the bank schedules for Holy Week 2023:

BDO

All BDO branches will be closed from April 6 to 9. Account holders can still bank anywhere using BDO Pay or BDO Online Banking, it said.

Unionbank

All Unionbank branches will be closed from April 6 to 10, except for its Alabang Town Center and Alabang Country Club branches which are open on Sunday, April 9.

Other important notes from Unionbank:

PESONet transfers done after 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 until 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 will be processed on April 11.

Money sent to Remittance Centers from April 6 to 10 will be available for payout on April 11.

Mobile check deposits done from April 6 to 10 will be cleared and settled on April 11.

PSBank

All PSBank branches will be closed from April 6 to 7 and on April 10 for the holidays. All its ATMs, mobile, and online services will be available for your remote banking needs.

Some notes from PSBank:

Mobile Check deposits made after the 4 p.m. cut-off time on the last banking day before the holidays and during the holidays themselves will be processed on the next banking day (April 11).

For time deposits, maturities due on the holidays will be processed on the next banking day (April 11).

PESONet transactions made after the 3 p.m. cut-off time on the last banking day before the holidays and during the holidays themselves will be processed on the next banking day (April 11).

For bill payments enrolled in Automatic Debit Arrangement, debiting of accounts with due dates on the holidays will proceed. For PSBank loan payments, accounts will be debited on the next banking day (April 11).

Metrobank

Some Metrobank branches will be open from April 6 to 10, but take note as it would be operating on shortened bank hours on April 6, 8 and 10. For a list of banking schedules, you may visit the Metrobank page.

Account holders may still transact via Metrobank Online and Metrobank Mobile app, withdaw cash from its ATMs, and deposit cash via Cash Accept Machines, it said.