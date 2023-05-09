Here's How to Check Your Balance Whenever GCash is Down

(SPOT.ph) UPDATE: Worried about your GCash balance whenever the app is down? Users of the Philippines' most widely-used mobile wallet were greeted with a "G ulit later" message on Tuesday morning, with some finding a workaround to ensure their funds remain untouched.

GCash has undergone a system maintenance after several users reported unauthorized bank transfers to at least two banks. The app is up for service again as of 4:29 p.m., meaning regular transactions may now push through.

Downdetector.com has been getting outage reports as early as 12:08 a.m. It is also the top trending topic in the Philippines with more than 46,000 mentions on Twitter as of 9:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"We'll be right back! We're just working on improving your experience. Rest assured that your funds are safe. Thank you!" it said in the app.

Also read: GCash Double Authentication is Here To Ward Off Scammers

Here's why GCash was down

GCash received complaints of unauthorized transactions as early as Monday, Gilda Maquilan, GCash's vice president for corporate communications, told TeleRadyo. It is coordinating with two banks, namely EastWest Bank and Asia United Bank (AUB), where the funds were allegedly sent to.

"Ang ginawa po namin is immediately tiningnan namin, nag-conduct kami ng investigation. In fact, until now we are still coordinating doon sa ating partner bank pero what we would like to say is that there is no fund loss and don po sa ating mga na-inconvenience, ito pong amount na ito ay mare-reflect doon sa kanilang account," she said.

"Kaya din po kami nakikipag-ugnayan sa AUB and EastWest to come up with resolution and findings kung ano nangyari."

Asked if GCash was hacked, Maquilan said GCash couldn't say yet at this point.

"Kung ano po 'yung preventive maintenance na puwedeng gawin ngayon to make sure na 'yung funds ng ating mga customers ay maibabalik ay gagawin po namin 'yan."

EastWest Bank said it is aware of unauthorized cash transfer reports from GCash to an alleged EastWest Bank account, adding that it has initiated an internal investigation into the matter.

"Rest assured that EastWest is cooperating with authorities and other institutions involved in the said report and working towards the immediate resolution on the matter," it said in a statement released on social media.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Here's how to check your GCash balance when the mobile app is down

Some users found a workaround so they can check their balance. We at SPOT.ph tried the app using both Globe and Smart numbers. While Smart users can download the app, only those with valid Globe and TM numbers can sign up, based on our experience.

For Globe users, here's what you can do to check your balance:

Download the GlobeOne app and sign up. On the middle right side of the screen, click "Link your GCash." Once the link is successful, click back to account details You can now see your GCash balance on the home page

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

SPOT.ph Roadtest: GCash Works in Japan and It Saved Us From Money Changer Losses

How to Grow Money With Only P50 in Your Pocket