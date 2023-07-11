What Can Minimum Wage Earners Buy With The P40 Pay Hike?

(SPOT.ph) It’s official: The minimum wage will increase by P40 to P610 a day for private establishment workers in the National Capital Region, as confirmed by the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC).

Employers in NCR are required to implement this 7% increase by Sunday, July 16, as per Wage Order No. NCR-24, while discussions on minimum wage increases in other parts of the country are in the works.

Several labor groups have criticized the pay hike for being insufficient to cope with inflation, arguing in a now-denied petition that the minimum wage should be based on the family living wage of P1,161 instead of the poverty threshold. The Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) went as far as to call the move “inhumane” and “a big insult” to employees.

“The P40 pay hike is meager and cannot keep up with the skyrocketing prices of goods and commodities. [It] shows the lack of genuine concern of the Marcos Jr. administration to lift the workers and their families out of poverty and hunger,” AHW said in a press release.

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that this increase is set to benefit 1.1 million minimum wage earners in NCR. Another 1.5 million employees who earn above the current minimum wage "may also indirectly benefit as a result of upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortion."

Wondering hanggang saan aabot ang P40 mo? SPOT.ph takes a look at what minimum wage earners can buy with that extra P40 in terms of transportation, food and drink, and healthcare.

What can you buy with that extra P40 minimum wage in NCR?

We checked how far this P40 a day can take minimum wage employees.

Transportation

Four traditional jeepney rides – P9 base fare

base fare Baclaran to Roosevelt via the LRT-1 - P35 for a single journey fare

LRT-1 - P35 for a single journey fare Recto to Antipolo via the LRT-2 - P35 for a single journey fare

single journey fare North Avenue to One Ayala via the EDSA Carousel - P36.25

PITX to Ortigas via the EDSA Carousel - P38

Blumentritt to Sta. Rosa via the Philippine National Railways with no aircon – P36

Food and drink

Two Lucky Me Instant Pancit Canton – P14 each

Regular-sized fries in Potato Corner – P35

Two gulaman drinks in Master Siomai – P15 each

Extra rice in Jollibee – P32 each

Three extra gravy sauces in McDonalds – P11 each

Coca-Cola in can – P34.10 for 315ml

C2 Green Tea – P 31.50 for 500ml

Century Tuna – P37 for 155g

Argentina Corned Beef – P33.25 for 150g

Kopiko Lucky Day – P23.50 for 180ml

Two Nissin Mini Cup Noodles – P21.50 each

Oat or almond milk upgrade in Pickup Coffee – P30

Healthcare

Green Cross Isopropyl Alcohol – P25.50 for 60ml

Eight tablets of Biogesic Paracetamol – P4.50 per tablet

Four tablets of Bioflu – P9 per tablet

Nexcare Plastic Bandages – P33.93 for a pack of 10

Medguard Anti-Bacterial Wipes – P22.50 for a pack of 10

