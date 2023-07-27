SPOT.ph Roadtest: Yes, GCash Does Work in South Korea

(SPOT.ph) Visiting South Korea soon? If you're one of the many Filipinos who rely on mobile wallet GCash for cashless transactions in the Philippines, you're in luck: You can now skip the money changers in favor of using this e-wallet to pay for your goods in this part of the world.

In South Korea, more people have embraced the cashless lifestyle meaning that major establishments like hotels, supermarkets, convenience stores, and fast food chains accept credit and debit cards. To use GCash, all you have to do is to find a place that accepts Alipay.

We tried it during our July 2023 visit to the posh district of Gangnam so you'll know what to do next time you visit the land of kimchi and samgyupsal.

How to use GCash in Korea

First, make sure you are a fully verified GCash user. Second, check if you have money on your e-wallet so you have time to load it up before you approach the cashier for payment.

For this, we tried purchasing snacks at convenience store GS25, which has lots of branches across Seoul.

To use GCash in South Korea, follow these steps:

Open the app and click the QR logo in the bottom center of the page. Click the Alipay+ button which says "Pay Abroad with Alipay+" at the lower part of the page. Wait for the app to generate a barcode or QR code. Note that this may take several seconds to load. If it's taking too long to load, click the three-dot button on the upper right side to refresh the code. Once generated, show the barcode or QR code to the staff. The app will show a receipt confirming your transaction plus the exchange rate at the time of transaction.

South Korea is just one of the many countries where Filipinos can use GCash. This feature can also be used in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Australia, Spain, and Qatar, according to GCash.

Some pro-tips to take note of when using GCash in Korea

Note that the exchange rate may differ as it uses the rate at the point of transaction. Your Let's Be canned coffee today may be cheaper or more expensive tomorrow if you pay via GCash because of this.

Make sure the GCash payment is successful before you eat that ice cream or drink your banana milk purchase, especially if you don't have cash with you.

It's always safe to have a credit or debit card ready just in case your transaction doesn't push through. There are some establishments, like % Arabica in Starfield Library, which don't accept Alipay or cash so the only recourse is to use a credit card.

While South Korea is living in an almost completely cashless lifestyle, some stores, like markets, still only accept cash so it's still advisable to have a small amount of Korean won on you at any time.

