Turn Your Piggy Bank Savings Into GCash or Maya Credit Through BSP's Deposit Machine

(SPOT.ph) Time to crack open those piggy banks—Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has deployed more Coin Deposit Machines (CoDMs) across Luzon so more Filipinos can turn their loose change into e-wallet credits, now including Maya, or even shopping vouchers.

BSP launched this initiative to promote coin circulation in the country while allowing Filipinos to turn their idle money collecting dust at home into virtual money or vouchers they can use for shopping and other needs.

Among the new features of the machine: Credit can be deposited into your GCash or Maya wallet, and the shopping voucher option is only available in machines located at SM and Festival Mall. These vouchers may be used in any SM Stores nationwide.



Where to find the BSP Coin Deposit Machines

SM Malls, Robinsons Malls, and Festival Mall are home to these coin deposit machines. The BSP announced four new locations this week, specifically at SM Megamall, Robinsons Place Metro East, SM City Grand Central, and in SM Marilao. Check out the full list below, with at least two outside Metro Manila, specifically in Bulacan and Cavite.

SM City Marilao - 2/F SM Store beside Home World Decor

SM City Grand Central - 2/F SM Store, Customer Service Area

SM Fairview - G/F inside Customer Service, beside Click and Collect Counter

SM City North EDSA - UG/F near Call to Deliver and Boys Teen Wear

Robinsons Galleria Ortigas - Level 1, Robinsons Supermarket (near EDSA mall entrance)

Robinsons Place Metro East - L/G Floor, Robinsons Supermarket Store

SM Megamall - 3/F SM Store, Customer Service Area

SM City San Lazaro - G/F inside Customer Service, Left Side facing Customer Service

Robinsons Place Manila - G/F, Robinsons Supermarket

SM Mall of Asia - G/F at The SM Store

SM Mall of Asia - G/F at SM Hypermarket

SM City Bicutan - UG/F Curex Counter, Beside ATM

Festival Supermall - G/F near Savemore Market

SM City Bacoor - UG/F SM Store Customer Service

Coin Deposit Machines: Some dos and don'ts

Reminder for those who will use the CoDMs:

Follow the instructions on the screen

Damaged, mutilated, demonetize coins as well as foreign currency will not be accepted.

Gradually and gently place the coins into the coin slot to avoid jamming the machine and to ensure the coins ae counted properly

If the coins are wrapped in paper or tape, remove the paper or tape first before dropping it into the coin slot

Make sure there are no foreign objects along with your coins, such as screws, washer (tingga), tokens, or buttons to avoid technical issues

Ensure that the account number or account detail you have typed in are correct and valid

Double check the transaction limit on your e-wallet to ensure a smooth deposit

If you choose the shopping voucher option, take the receipt from the machine which will serve as a shopping voucher