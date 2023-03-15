Holiday Pay Rules: How Much Will You Earn for Working This Holy Week?

(SPOT.ph) Excited about the five days of long weekend this Holy Week? If you have no plans or are required to report to work, it pays (literally) to know how much you stand to earn for working on a holiday.

Instead of just four days, this year's Holy Week will be followed by Labor Day with one Sunday sandwiched in between. By moving Labor Day—which falls on a Sunday—to a Monday, more Filipinos can enjoy their long weekend while encouraging domestic travel and tourism in the country under the principle of holiday economics, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. earlier said.

A quick rundown: April 6 (Maundy Thursday), April 7 (Good Friday), and April 10 (adjusted holiday for Araw ng Kagitingan) are regular holidays, while April 8 (Black Saturday) is a special non-working holiday.

How much will you get if you work during the five-day long weekend this Holy Week 2023?

Wages for Regular Holiday

If you're working on a regular holiday, which includes April 6, 7, and 10, these are the wage rules based on a labor advisory:

If you render work on these days, you will be paid double or 200% of your wage for the first eight hours.

If you work overtime—or in excess of eight hours—you will be paid an additional 30% of your hourly rate, computed as (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked).

If you choose not to work, you will still be paid 100% of your wage for that day, provided that you report to work or is on official leave of absence with pay on the day before the regular holiday.

If you render work on a regular holiday which also happens to be your rest day, you will be paid an additional 30% of your hourly rate on top of your basic wage of 200%. Here's the computation: (basic wage x 200% x 130%).

If you render overtime on a regular holiday which also falls on your rest day, you will be paid an additional 30% of the hourly rate on the said day. Here's how to compute it: (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

Wages for Special Non-Working Holiday

Going to work on April 8, Black Saturday? It's a special non-working holiday so here are the pay rules based on Labor rules:

"No work, no pay" rules apply during the special non-working day unless there's a policy in place granting pay on a special day.

If you render work on the said day, you will receive an additional 30% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work or 130% of your basic wage.

If you work overtime—or in excess of eight hours—you will be paid an additional 30% of your hourly rate on the said date. Here's the computation: (hourly rate of the basic wage x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

If you render work on a special non-working day that also falls on your rest day, you will receive an additional 50% of your basic salary on the first eight hours or 1.5x your basic salary for that day.

If you work overtime on a special non-working day that also falls on your rest day, you will be paid an additional; 30% of your hourly rate on the said day. Here's how to compute it: (hourly rate of basic wage x 150% x 130% x number of hours worked).