What to Expect This Week as Typhoon Betty Enhances the Habagat

(SPOT.ph) UPDATE: Expect a rainy week ahead as Typhoon Betty (international name Mawar)—which inundates northern Luzon—enhances the southwest monsoon or habagat to bring wetter days in the eastern parts of the country, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday, May 29.

Betty, the second storm of the 2023, could stay inside the Philippine area of responsibility until Friday night or early Saturday morning, as it is forecast to remain stationary at sea as early as Tuesday before it moves northeastward by Wednesday or Thursday towards Taiwan or Japan's Ryukyu Islands, said weather specialist Obet Badrina in a press briefing.

It is seen to continuously dump rains on the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan until early Tuesday, with possibly heavy rains in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern portion of mainlans Cagayan, Ilocos provinces, La Union, Abra and Benguet from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.

Betty was located at 445 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan with 155 kph winds and 190 kph gusts at 5 p.m.

It will be at its closest to land, particularly Batanes, by Wednesday. By then, the tropical cyclone could potentially reach its "worst case scenario" of Signal no. 3, said Badrina.

It could be downgraded into a severe tropical storm by late Thursday or early Friday and into a tropical storm on late Friday or early Saturday.

The Week-Long Weather Outlook for Typhoon Betty

This Monday morning, Signal no. 2, with winds from 39 to 61 kph, is up in the following areas:

Batanes

Northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands

Areas under signal no. 2 can experience light to moderate damage to high-risk structures, with structures made of light materials possibly damaged or unroofed.

Signal no. 1, with winds up to 36 kph, is raised in the following areas:

Rest of mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler)

Quirino

Northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio)

Northern portion of Catanduanes (Caramoran, Viga, Gigmoto, Panganiban, Bagamanoc, Pandan)

Northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Siruma)

Pollilo Islands

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)

Northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Cervantes, Burgos, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Quirino, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, City of Candon)

Expect very light to no damage to high-risk structures and slight damage to houses made of lightweight materials or makeshift structures in exposed communities.

With the Habagat, Betty is seen to dump monsoon rains this week in the following areas:

• Tuesday: Monsoon rains likely over the western portions of MIMAROPA and Western Visayas

• Wednesday: Monsoon rains likely over the western portions of MIMAROPA and Western Visayas; possible over the western portion of CALABARZON and Central Luzon

• Thursday: Monsoon rains likely over the western portions of MIMAROPA; possible over the Ilocos Region and the western portions of Central Luzon, CALABARZON and Western Visayas

