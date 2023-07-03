DOT Is Terminating Contract With Ad Agency Behind "Love the Philippines"

(SPOT.ph) The Department of Tourism (DOT) said Monday, July 3, that it would begin terminating its contract with DDB Philippines, the ad agency behind the controversial "Love the Philippines" tourism slogan, for failing to comply with their obligation and for violating the department's objective of enhancing the tourism branding.

DOT, under fire for releasing an audiovisual presentation (AVP) which allegedly used stock videos from Thailand and at least three other countries, said it can discontinue its contract with the agency any time "should the DOT deem the agency incapable of the project.”

"As DDB Philippines has publicly apologized, taken full responsibility, and admitted in no uncertain terms, that non-original materials were used in their AVP, reflecting an abject failure to comply with their obligation/s under the contract and a direct contravention with the DOT’s objectives for the enhanced tourism branding, the DOT hereby exercises its right to proceed with termination proceedings against its contract with DDB," DOT said in a statement.

DDB Philippines bagged the P49 million contract for the new tourism campaign. The much-talked-about AVP was shown during DOT's 50th anniversary, which was attended by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. It was also published on DOT's social media accounts before people online flagged the alleged use of stock videos.

The AVP, which allegedly showed foreign stock footage, was supposed to be a "mood video" for internal stakeholders produced by the agency at its own expense, the DDB Philippines said, adding that materials for the tourism campaign has yet to be produced.

DOT said it has not paid DDB Philippines yet for the contract, and that it would exercise its right to forfeit the performance security, or a financial guarantee to ensure the project will be completed, as result of default in obligations under the contract.

"The DOT reserves the right to take all other action against acts deemed inimical to the interest of Philippine tourism," it said.

Does this mean the "Love the Philippines" slogan will be scrapped? The DOT has yet to respond to media's queries on this matter.

