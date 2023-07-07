Reminder: Don't Park Your Car Along This Baguio Road at Night

(SPOT.ph) Heading up to Baguio? In case you're a tourist looking to escape the concrete jungle that is Manila, take note that if you bring your car to the City of Pines, you must not park along Harrison Road at night unless you want to be part of the famous night market, like this vehicle that recently made the rounds online.

The gray sedan parked along this road at Baguio's city center on the night of July 3 was stuck and given a ticket for obstruction after sellers put up tents for the night market, surrounding the vehicle. This, of course, meant it had no choice but wait until the night market was over.

"The Harrison Night Market is a tourist crowd-drawer that it's one of the must-go places at night in Baguio. The driver and passengers of this car must have had that in mind when they park early but forgot to move their vehicle. And ended up being part of the display on the night market and getting a citation ticket for obstruction in the process," Baguio's Public Order and Safety Division said on Facebook this July 4.

This isn't the first time it happened. On January 10, Baguio City Public Information Office (PIO) also posted a similar incident where a parked sedan was seen stuck in a sea of green tents.

What you need to know about the Baguio Night Market

While Baguio is famous for its chilly climate and sweet strawberries, it is also the home of the Night Market. A section of Harrison Road beside Burnham Park transforms from a car-centric road into a long stretch of stalls where you can purchase new and pre-loved clothes, bags, and shoes from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Parking along Harrison Road is allowed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only, a constant reminder from Baguio City Public Information Office so as to avoid having vehicles trapped in the middle of the market.

Apart from getting trapped and having to wait until tents are taken down, a citation ticket for obstruction or illegal parking with a fine of P500 will also be issued.

