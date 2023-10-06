News + Explainer Policy

Airports Under Heightened Alert After Bomb Threats; Here's What to Expect

The CAAP has issued an advisory.

by the SPOT.ph team
13 hours ago
airport
PHOTO BY Jerome Ascano

(SPOT.ph) All 42 commercial airports under the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) are under heightened alert today, October 6, following a bomb threat. Enhanced security measures are now being implemented. 

CAAP advisory issued after bomb threats; all airports under heightened alert

Air Traffic Service was warned via email that bombs will go off in aircraft from Manila bound to Puerto Princesa, Mactan-Cebu, Bicol, and Davao International Airports, according to a statement from CAAP. While the information is being validated, the aviation authority has issued immediate enhanced security measure across all airports.

All CAAP airports "shall augment adequate security personnel to manage the expected high volume of passengers and vehicle traffic. This is to ensure the safety and security of passengers, airport personnel, and the airport’s facilities," said the statement. 

The aviation authority is working with the Armed Forces and Philippine National Police to enact the heightened security. Patrols are also being conducted around the airport complex.

bicol international airport
Inspections at the Bicol International Airport.
PHOTO BY CAAP
What to expect at airports under heightened security after bomb threats 

"Stringent access control procedures for both personnel and vehicles will be implemented, accompanied by thorough inspections of passengers and cargo," said the statement. At the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, basic security measures includes at least two checkpoints, with the last including taking off shoes. 

CAAP advises passengers traveling internationally to arrive at their terminals at least three hours before their scheduled flight. "We also urge the public to cooperate fully with security personnel and to remain vigilant while at the airport."

