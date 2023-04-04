What Happens When a Passenger Goes Through Immigration at the Airport?

(SPOT.ph) Flying out soon? If you have an international flight, you will have to go through the Bureau of Immigration to get clearance to leave the country. To clarify what happens at immigration, they shared a video showing the step-by-step questioning at the primary booth and how a passenger gets cleared to travel.

This video comes after social media users share their experience at the immigration booths, with one TikTok user saying she missed her flight after an officer bombarded her with questions. This included the need to show her yearbook.

What happens when you go through the Bureau of Immigration booth at the airport?

In a one-minute video posted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday, April 3, a passenger was seen approaching the immigration booth for her trip to Singapore.

The immigration officer asked for her destination, how long she would be staying there, and the purpose of her travel. Immigration officers (IOs) may also ask for proof of accommodation while outside the Philippines as well as the return ticket.

She was also asked to identify her employer. In some instances, travelers may also be asked to show their company ID, certificate of employment, and other identification.

In case documents are stored in the phone, IOs may ask for consent to hold the mobile device.

The passenger was also asked to remove her face mask and face the camera at the booth.

So why do immigration officers ask these questions? It's to check for red flags like incomplete or fake documents as incidents of human trafficking and illegal recruitment are on the rise, the BI said earlier.

In this video, the passenger was cleared for departure.

"Her statements were consistent with her itinerary, travel history, and other documents," the BI said.

What to Bring to the Airport

No need to bring your yearbook or diploma—you just need to bring the following, according to BI:

Valid Philippine passport

Valid IDs

Copy or proof of your return ticket

Valid visa, if required

Overseas employment certificate, if necessary