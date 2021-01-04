News + Features What's New

Here's What the New Terminal of the Clark International Airport Will Look Like

The new gateway is slated to begin operations in 2021.

by Mia Rodriguez
19 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link

(SPOT.ph) The new passenger terminal of the Clark International Airport has had everyone buzzing since the structure was officially completed in October 2020—and now we have an update that's sure to get you even more excited. Take a look at the design studies for the massive new terminal below! Best part? The overall design takes its cue from the surrounding landscapes and regions, a.k.a. Central Luzon.

Take a look at those awesome skylights of the Departure Hall.
PHOTO Courtesy of LIPAD Corp and RubyComm-K.Austria

Those tall ceilings were inspired by the mountain peaks that surround the Clark airport; the structure itself has a façade accentuated by wavy roofs, as inspired by the terrains of Mount Arayat (found 16 kilometers west of Clark), Mount Pinatubo (an active volcano 14 kilometers east of Clark), and the Sierra Madre (the Philippines' longest mountain range found in Luzon's eastern seaboard). The locally inspired architectural concept is by Budji + Royal and constructed by Megawide.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Parols all year round at the retail area? Why not. These massive lanterns are inspired by the pieces that are created annually in Pampanga. 
PHOTO Courtesy of LIPAD Corp and RubyComm-K.Austria
CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos
The spacious Security Screening Area at the International Departure. The blue tint mimics the waters of Mt. Pinatubo’s crater lake and was used for many areas in the new terminal.
phOTO Courtesy of LIPAD Corp and RubyComm-K.Austria
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
The Meet & Greet Area has hints of blues and greens.
PHOTO  Courtesy of LIPAD Corp and RubyComm-K.Austria
The Arrival Corridor and Immigration Hall is clad in soft gray and cream, inspired by the mountainous landscapes of the region.
PHOTO Courtesy of LIPAD Corp and RubyComm-K.Austria
The textured ceiling and walls of the Baggage Claim Area is inspired by Pampanga’s many caves.
PHOTO Courtesy of LIPAD Corp and RubyComm-K.Austria
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Design firm Populous is the lead interior designer for the new terminal, together with Casas + Architects as the local architect on record. For now, the structure is currently being fit with the necessary installations and preparing operational readiness protocols before it can be turned over by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority to the Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp., said the latter's chief executive Bi Yong Chungunco in a statement. The Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD) is in charge of the airport's operations and management. Turnover will be "scheduled soon," according to the statement. 

The completed structure as posted by the Department of Transportation in October.
PHOTO BY Facebook / DOTr and BCDA
PHOTO BY DOTr / Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The new Passenger Terminal Building sits 1.5 kilometers away from the existing terminals. It will serve both domestic and international flights with a design capacity for 8 million passengers annually. It has four levels, 18 aero bridges, and a total floor area of 110,000 square meters. Opening is currently pegged for the second quarter of 2021—just one of the many infrastructure projects on our watch-list—and we definitely have our fingers crossed we get to try it soon enough!

You'll Also Want to Read These

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

Your guide to thriving in
this strange new world.

Tell us your #feels!

0
Total votes
View more stories tagged
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Adventurer Savvy Seasoned Infrastructure New Clark Airport Airport Heading Out City Life Near Manila
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories