Here's What the New Terminal of the Clark International Airport Will Look Like

(SPOT.ph) The new passenger terminal of the Clark International Airport has had everyone buzzing since the structure was officially completed in October 2020—and now we have an update that's sure to get you even more excited. Take a look at the design studies for the massive new terminal below! Best part? The overall design takes its cue from the surrounding landscapes and regions, a.k.a. Central Luzon.

Those tall ceilings were inspired by the mountain peaks that surround the Clark airport; the structure itself has a façade accentuated by wavy roofs, as inspired by the terrains of Mount Arayat (found 16 kilometers west of Clark), Mount Pinatubo (an active volcano 14 kilometers east of Clark), and the Sierra Madre (the Philippines' longest mountain range found in Luzon's eastern seaboard). The locally inspired architectural concept is by Budji + Royal and constructed by Megawide.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Design firm Populous is the lead interior designer for the new terminal, together with Casas + Architects as the local architect on record. For now, the structure is currently being fit with the necessary installations and preparing operational readiness protocols before it can be turned over by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority to the Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp., said the latter's chief executive Bi Yong Chungunco in a statement. The Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD) is in charge of the airport's operations and management. Turnover will be "scheduled soon," according to the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The new Passenger Terminal Building sits 1.5 kilometers away from the existing terminals. It will serve both domestic and international flights with a design capacity for 8 million passengers annually. It has four levels, 18 aero bridges, and a total floor area of 110,000 square meters. Opening is currently pegged for the second quarter of 2021—just one of the many infrastructure projects on our watch-list—and we definitely have our fingers crossed we get to try it soon enough!

You'll Also Want to Read These

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.