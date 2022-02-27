10 Chill Games To Play When You Need To Escape and Unwind

(SPOT.ph) The world is crazy enough as it is. Don't we all wish that sometimes we could escape reality? While some may choose to do so in, erm, different and questionable ways, we here at SPOT.ph like to destress from the crazy by spending a couple of hours clicking and tapping on our consoles. Bear in mind that we are by no means professional gamers—unless you count our Content Producer, Mig Mabanta, playing Horizon Forbidden West on our YouTube channel, but the rest of us know a thing or two about video game titles too.

Here are 10 relaxing video games to help you unwind and destress:

The Sims 4

If you want to live your life in a completely different way from that of your real one, then this game is perfect for you! The fourth major title of the series, The Sims 4 is a social simulation game that allows the player to create a character with a variety of customizable traits. What's nice about the game is that it does not have a primary objective or mission to complete—rather, it allows the player to control the "Sim" through a variety of menial tasks of which various results can happen (one of the more popular instances is your Sim catching fire while on the toilet).

Available on PC, MAC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Stardew Valley

The best way to describe this game is that it's a hybrid of Farmville and the Pokémon games of your childhood. Inspired by the Harvest Moon video games, Stardew Valley is a farming simulation game wherein the character inherits a plot of land and a house owned by the character's grandfather. Like other farming simulations, the game allows you to interact with non-playable characters or NPCs that help with the game's progression.

Available on PC, MAC, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the best-selling video game titles in history, Animal Crossing: New Horizons rose to fame at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth entry in the series, this version of the game welcomes the player to a deserted island wherein he or she is welcomed by Tom Nook, the realtor that sold you the island (with exorbitant fees, might we add). Like every Animal Crossing game before it, this title is played in real-time, meaning all the activities are synched with your console's clock which, for some, might be a hassle as game progression takes longer. But hey, the purpose of this list is to relax right? So take all the time in the world to do so.

Available on Nintendo Switch.

Happy Street

Remember when games on Facebook were a thing and everyone spent hours on end just playing? If you remembered the good old days, chances are, you're old enough to get married. Kidding. But seriously, one of the popular games on the social networking site happened to be Pet Society, which sadly no longer exists today. Luckily, Happy Street, a similar game is available for us to enjoy. The freemium game allows players to build homes and shops by fulfilling a set number of tasks.

Available on iOS and Android.

Minecraft

There are those that might say building a world made out of blocks is stressful, but in reality? It's kind of soothing and we have Minecraft's musical score to thank for that. Released in 2011, the game is still a favorite among gamers as the possibilities are endless. Players can choose to play in survival mode, creative mode, and even multiplayer mode with available servers online in order to interact with other fans of the game.

Available on PC, MAC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Cozy Grove

If enjoyed playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then you'll most likely enjoy this too! Cozy Grove is oftentimes labelled as Animal Crossing's haunted neighbor as this game welcomes players into an island with ghost residents. But don't be alarmed by the fact that the island is haunted, they're cute and friendly spirits that just need a little help from the neighborhood Spirit Scout.

Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Apple Arcade.

Cities: Skylines

If managing a deserted island is not your thing, why not try an entire city? Cities: Skylines is an open-ended city simulation that allows players to build the city of their dreams by creating infrasturcture, commercial, as well as residential zones in the hopes of enticing residents to move into the city.

Available on PC, MAC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Unpacking

We've all dreamt of packing up our houses in order to move outside of the country and while that may be a reality far from reach, you can still practice the art of stuffing your things in a box. Described as a hybrid puzzle and home decorating game, Unpacking is a game that plays on the familiarity of pulling out prized possesions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home–just like in real life.

Available on PC, MAC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Penguin Isle

For those that only have their mobile phones to play with, worry not as we have something for you. Penguin Isle is a mobile game that allows you to grow your own habitat filled with cute little black and white birds. As you start of with a pair of penguins in a single habitat, this game is idle enough that you can enjoy the relaxing music that it provides. Plus, it's not that stressful at all!

Available on iOS and Android.

Cats & Soup

Another mobile game on our list is Cats & Soup by HIDEA. Another idle game that's bound to be stress-free, this title lets you control a series of cats as they embark on their culinary journey making soup in a forest. If you want to change the background music, be sure to tap on the palm tree with the radio!

Available on iOS and Android.

