Maya Users, Cash In Is Free at These Establishments

(SPOT.ph) Cash-in fees might not seem like much for one-time transactions but they pile up in the long run, damaging your potential savings. To help cushion the blow of inflation and rising costs, mobile wallet Maya made cash ins free at select establishments.

Maya users can cash in up to P,8000 per month for free—any amount exceeding that will garner a 2% cash in fee. Users on an upgraded account have a monthly cash in limit of P100,000 per month, while Super Users can cash in up to P500,000.

Maya cash in is free for these establishments:

Banks

BPI

RCBC

UnionBank

China Bank

Instead of the usual InstaPay and PesoNet services, Maya allows users to link their bank accounts for direct transfers free of charge. Here's how to do it on the Maya app:

Select Bank Account in the Cash In screen Choose your partner bank Enter cash in amount and tap Continue Log in to your online banking account and complete the authorization requirements of the bank Select your source account to be linked and tap Continue

Once linked, you can cash in for free 24/7.

Under Linked Bank Accounts, choose your partner bank Enter your cash in amount and tap Continue Enter OTP to complete your transaction

Convenience stores

Ministop

Family Mart

Alfamart

Supermarkets and drug stores

SM Supermarket

SM Hypermarket

Robinsons Supermarkets

Robinsons Easymart

Landers

The Marketplace

Shopwise

Savemore

Waltermart

Ever

Super8

Southstar Drug

Payment kiosks

Touchpay

Pay&Go

ZoomPay

eTap

Sari-sari stores

Users who opt to cash in via Maya Centers in sari-sari stores nationwide can get 100% cashback on service fees capped at P150. TrueMoney outlet all over the country also offer cash-in services.

