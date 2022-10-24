Undas 2022: Your Guide to Manila City Cemeteries

(SPOT.ph) Filipinos are once again preparing to flock to cemeteries to honor their dearly departed for Undas 2022, two years since pandemic restrictions disrupted the tradition.

For those visiting their dearly departed in Manila North and South cemeteries, the local government unit has issued the following reminders for an orderly Undas:

Fully vaccinated minors will be allowed to visit provided that they present vaccination cards upon entry. Unvaccinated individuals are discouraged from visiting cemeteries. Bringing of alcoholic beverages, firearms and sharp objects such as knives and cutters are prohibited. Gambling such as deck cards and bingo cards are prohibited. Videoke or any sound system that will cause loud sounds are not allowed. Vendors are not allowed.

The Manila City local government also reminded motorists of road closures starting from 10 p.m. on October 31 until 5 p.m. on November 2 as well as designated parking areas for cemetery visitors.



