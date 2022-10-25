National ID Mobile App Is in the Works While You Wait for the Physical Card

(SPOT.ph) A mobile app version of the National ID will be available as early as the start of 2023 to tide over millions of Filipinos who have been waiting for several months, some even a year, for their PhilID card, authorities have said.

Tipped as the one ID you will need for government and financial transactions, the National ID system was rolled out during the COVID-19 quarantines and the pace of the deliveries has elicited frustration online. Aside from the upcoming app version, a ready-to-print National ID was also recently made available.

"In the next few months, we will be able to provide you a mobile app version of this. You can just download your PhilID into your mobile phone. You don't even need to carry any paper anymore," Department of Information and Communications Technology Usec. Denis Villorente was quoted on ABS-CBN News as saying in a press briefing last October 21.

National ID: What's the status of deliveries?

The government aims to print up to 50 million PhilID cards by the end of 2022, according to National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa, who leads the agency in charge of printing, the Philippine Statistics Authority. State-run PhilPost handles the deliveries so that's at least two offices in the bureaucracy involved.

"We hope to replicate the results as we accelerate the rollout to more locations in the country and ensure a seamless process for every registered person in claiming their printed ePhilD," Mapa said.

The delivery status of your National ID can be tracked via PHLPost.

How to get a printed National ID?

Printed National IDs or ePhilIDs are avilable in National ID registration centers, according to Mapa.

As of October 20, 385,657 printed ePhilIDs have been claimed. The PSA also pre-generated 1,992,289 printed ePhilIDs, he said.

