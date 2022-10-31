News + Features What's New

Twin Storms: Queenie Follows Paeng Inside Philippine Area of Responsibility

After Paeng disrupts long Undas weekend.

by Pia Regalado
8 hours ago
Queenie joins Paeng inside PAR
PHOTO BY PAGASA

(SPOT.ph UPDATE) Queenie intensified into a tropical storm on Monday, as large swaths of the country reeled from floods caused by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) that left at least 98 people killed and disrupted flights during the long weekend.

Also read: #PaengPH: Here's How You Can Help Typhoon Victims 

Queenie, the 17th storm of the year, was spotted at 815 kilometer east of northeast Mindanao at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph with 80 kph gusts while Paeng was located at 375 km west of Dagupan, bringing 95 kph winds with 115 kph gusts.

Paeng displaced more than 912,000 people in its wake, disaster management officials said late Sunday. It wrought an estimated P69.3 million in damage to agriculture in MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Soccsksargen.

Queenie and Paeng: What you need to know

PHOTO BY PAGASA
PHOTO BY PAGASA

When will Paeng leave PAR?

It is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Monday afternoon or in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Will Queenie also intensify?

Queenie intensified into a tropical storm Monday morning, and is seen to intensify further in the next 12 hours before it weakens by Tuesday or Wednesday, PAGASA said Monday.

Will it directly affect the country?

It may bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in the Eastern Visayas-Caraga area on Wednesday, PAGASA said.

