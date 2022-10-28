Storm Paeng Set for Landfall This Long Weekend, Here's What You Need to Know

(SPOT.ph) Tropical Storm Paeng (international name Nalgae) is forecast to dump heavy rains and make multiple landfalls over the long weekend, PAGASA said Friday as millions of prepare to either go ob vacation or visit cemeteries.
Heavy to intense rains can be felt as early as today, October 28, in the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas, with moderate to heavy rains also likely in Quezon, Mimaropa, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of the Visayas.
Paeng, the 16th storm of the year, is forecast to hit Catanduanes early Saturday, followed by another possible landfall in the Quezon-Aurora area by Sunday. Paeng is seen to reach severe tropical storm category as it intensifies while at sea, said weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario.
Paeng was spotted 220 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar at 10 a.m. today, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph with 90 kph gusts.
Storm Paeng is coming, here's what to expect this long weekend
Which areas will experience heavy rains?
From Friday to Saturday early morning:
Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains likely in Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Quezon, MIMAROPA, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the rest of CALABARZON and Mindanao
From Saturday morning to Sunday morning:
Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains likely in CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Aurora, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains in Metro Manila, mainland Cagayan, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Zamboanga Peninsula and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.
Will it intensify into a typhoon?
Paeng's chances of reaching typhoon strength decreases as it nears land, PAGASA said. It is likely to reach severe tropical storm, one level below typhoon category, as it moves over warm waters of the Philippine Sea.
Wind signal no. 3 is the highest wind signal PAGASA is expected to raise due to Paeng, it said.
What to do in heavy rainfall areas?
Flooding and landslides are possible in areas highly susceptible to these hazards, said PAGASA.
Are there threats of storm surges?
There is a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge of up to two meters in height, PAGASA said. This could cause flooding in low-lying and exposed coastal areas in the eastern seaboard of Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Norte, and northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur.
Which areas have tropical cyclone warning signals?
The highest signal raised as of 10 a.m. Friday is signal no. 2, up in the following areas:
Luzon
- Catanduanes
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Central and southern portions of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)
- Marinduque
Visayas
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Northeastern portion of Leyte (Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo)
- Biliran
Signal no. 1 is up in:
Luzon
- Metro Manila
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Southeastern portion of Tarlac (Concepcion, La Paz)
- Central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (City of Gapan, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Laur, Zaragoza, Llanera, Aliaga, Palayan City, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Quezon, San Antonio, General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Pe, Jaen, Licab, Bongabon, Cabiao, Talavera)
- Southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Baler)
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Rizal
- Rest of Quezon including Pollilo Islands
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Calamian Islands
Visayas
- Rest of Leyte
- Southern Leyte,
- Northern and central portions of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Ronda, Badian, Dalaguete, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- Bohol
- Northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, Cadiz City, City of Escalante, Manapla, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Silay City, City of Talisay, Murcia, Bacolod City, Bago City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota City, La Castellana, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, Toboso, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan)
- Northern portion of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan)
- Guimaras
- Aklan
- Northern and central portions of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An, Bugasong, Valderrama, Patnongon, San Remigio, Caluya Islands)
- Capiz
- Northern and central portions of Iloilo (Calinog, New Lucena, Maasin, Estancia, Batad, Oton, Concepcion, Pavia, Duelas, Balasan, Barotac Nuevo, Ajuy, Iloilo City, Anilao, San Dionisio, San Miguel, Mina, Santa Barbara, Barotac Viejo, Leganes, Carles, Dingle, Zarraga, Bingawan, Cabatuan, Alimodian, Dumangas, San Rafael, San Enrique, Badiangan, Banate, City of Passi, Pototan, Lambunao, Lemery, Sara, Janiuay, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal)
Mindanao
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands
- Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Tago, Cagwait)
- Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago)
