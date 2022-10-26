Long Weekend Weather: Rainy With a Chance of Tropical Depression Paeng

(SPOT.ph) All set for the long weekend? Whether you'll go out of town for a quick mental health break or to visit your dearly departed at the cemetery, brace for possible rainy weather due to Tropical Depression Paeng, which looms off the Visayas, PAGASA said.

Paeng, the 16th storm of the year, developed into a tropical cyclone off Eastern Visayas, and could reach typhoon category by Saturday, October 29, the start of the four-day long weekend, weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo said. PAGASA has yet to rule out its possible landfall.

"Dahil dito makararanas ng mga pag-ulan lalo na sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas pagdating ng weekend," Del Mundo said.

It was packing 45 kph winds and 55 kph gusts as of 10 a.m. today, October 26, said PAGASA.

A shear line, a narrow area where winds suddenly change direction, can also bring heavy rains in Southern Luzon and Bicol Region, while Paeng's trough or extension can dump heavy rains in Visayas and the northern and western sections of Mindanao.

What's the long weekend weather?

Heavy rains can be felt as early as Friday morning in Bicol Region, according to PAGASA. Moderate to heavy rains are also possible in Eastern Visayas, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan. Paeng can also bring light to moderate rains in Rizal, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Visayas and Cagayan Valley.

By Saturday morning, expect heavy rains on Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and the northern portion of Aurora with moderate to heavy rains in Ilocos Norte, and the rest of Aurora, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Administrative Region. Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon may also experience light to moderate rains.

