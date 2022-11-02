Paeng Flood Destroys BTS Fan's P200,000 Merchandise Collection

(SPOT.ph) BTS fan Abbah Ahad cried when she saw six years' worth of K-pop merchandise, with an estimated value of P200,000, submerged in flood brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng. It's happy memories down the drain, even if others see it as mere material items.

All of her BTS merchandise collected since 2016 were destroyed in waist-deep flood that entered her one-story home in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. This means her CDs, magazines, photocards and even the official BTS lightstick Army Bomb, her most prized possession, were drenched as seen in her viral TikTok video with more than 3.4 million views in two days.

"I cried hard, expected ko kasi na hindi nabasa since naka-enclose naman ang dura box but ayun all were damaged. Walang natira," she told SPOT.ph.

"For some, these are just albums, magazines, discs and papers but for me, this was happiness. Being an ARMY motivated me and kept my sanity through all the bad days and life-problems I had to deal with. Therefore, I wish everyone will just respect people's individuality," she said.

From BTS collection to appliances, destroyed

Ahad, 35, who lives with her 55-year-old mother and their dog, said they were prepared for Paeng but didn't expect continuous rains for two days straight.

"From washing machine, ref, bed, vacuum, electric fan, TV, sofa, cabinets, tables and chairs, sira na lahat pati ng damit namin basa... Straight two days, first time namin na-experience. Nakataas naman things namin pero inabot pa din ng baha."

"Mataas 'yung level ng water sa labas, chest level. Sa loob ng house is bewang ko and I’m 5’8. And I still don't know yet how we can recover."

For now, Ahad said she and her mother have yet to finish cleaning their home. She also thanked her fellow ARMYs who wanted to send her help and merchandise as they joined her in mourning her loss.

"Yes, our home was flooded, everything we had destroyed and we are at our lowest point but we are still thankful for me and my family are still safe."

For those who want to extend help to Abbah Ahad and her family, you may reach her here.

#btsarmyforever ♬ original sound - Abbah Ahad @abbahahad Thank you everyone especially to my co-armysssssss I'm sorry I can't mention you one by one but all your messages are touching. Thank you. For others, it's just merch, it's just material, but the time and effort I put into buying it, especially the sentimental value, are what makes it priceless. I love BTS and I know they will understand what happened. We were so affected by the flood that almost all of our belongings were flooded along with my BTS merch. I was hoping that at least some of my merch would be saved because it is really what makes me happy, but none was saved and all were damaged. It's very sad, but I'm still thankful my family and I are safe. Thank you all for the support, I really appreciate it. God bless everyone and keep safe.Borahae #btsarmy

