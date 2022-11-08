Got a 'Ikaw Ba Yan Sa Video?' Message? Beware, It's a Scam

(SPOT.ph) Scammers have a new modus to fool people which involves piquing their interest with a "ikaw ba yan sa video" message. So for those who have received such a message, don't click the link. It's a scam.

The Philippine National Police over the weekend warned Filipinos of the new scam, saying it was meant to gain access to users' personal accounts.

"Ito'y isang uri ng phishing para makuha ang login credential ng inyong social media account. Para makaiwas, huwag i-click ang link!" the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group said.

Scammers usually send the message "ikaw ba yan sa video?" punctuated with an emoji of a shocked face and accompanied by a link.

Clicking the link could compromise users' social media accounts and other online accounts such as their mobile banking access, said PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group spokesperson Col. Jay Guillermo.

"Ano ba pwedeng makuha? It can be the password of your bank account, the one-time password of your bank account," Guillermo said in an interview with GMA News.

The golden rule is: don't click on dubious links especially those from people you don't know.

Here are some tips on how you can protect yourself from scam messages:

1. Don't click on links or open e-mail attachments from suspicious sources.

2. Always verify suspicious messages and emails.

3. Never give any of your personal information. This includes passwords, bank, and credit card details.

