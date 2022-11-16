Bills, Bills, Bills: Your Complete Guide to Online Payments and Platforms

(SPOT.ph) Two years and counting of COVID-19 has made bills payment an electronic, rather than a manual chore. Fees aside, online settlements are convenient and safe compared to masking up and going outdoors.

Most utilities and services can be paid via GCash, ShopeePay, or through the Bayad app, Bayad Center’s official mobile application. If you want to streamline using a single account, debit and credit card payments are also accepted.

Before you proceed, take note of your account numbers, subscriber numbers, and due dates. Apps like GCash, ShopeePay, and Bayad come with features that let you set reminders so you don’t forget to pay. They’ll also let you save the numbers for later so you can go straight to payment.

Most utilities have their own websites that provide the exact amount you need to pay every month. If you don’t have accounts registered for the specific service provider, write down your monthly bill ahead of using third party apps or partner banks so you know exactly how much you need.

Lastly, keep track of your online payments. Most apps and services send e-mails or texts summarizing how much you paid, the period covered, and when you cleared your bill. You may need these in the future.

If you’re looking to do cashless and contactless transactions, here are all the bills you can pay online and where to transact:

Electricity

Meralco

The electricity provider has a website where you can pay for multiple bills online through GCash or debit or. Meralco also accepts payments via the Bayad app, GCash, and partner banks.

Water

Manila Water

You can pay for your bill online on the website using debit or credit card. Online payments via ShopeePay, GCash, and partner banks are also accepted.

Take note of your account number as it’s needed for payment.

Maynilad

Maynilad bills can be paid via partner banks, ShopeePay, and GCash. Like Manila Water, your account number is needed.

Telecommunications

Globe

You can pay via ShopeePay using your account number. Since ShopeePay is linked to Shopee, you can get discounts and rebates through the app’s voucher program.

GCash payments are also accepted, with transaction fees waived. Mobile numbers can be accepted for payments

Payments via online banks or apps are also accepted, but only account numbers may be accepted.

Smart

ShopeePay payments may be made using your account number. Since ShopeePay is linked to Shopee, you can get discounts and rebates through the app’s voucher program.

You can also pay via GCash with an added transaction fee of P7.

Wi-Fi & Cable

PLDT

PLDT Broadband and phone bills can be paid online on the website or through partner banks. ShopeePay also accepts payments using the account number.

Multiple lines can be paid using the same account.

Converge

Internet services via Converge can be paid for using GCash, ShopeePay, and through partner banks. For GCash, a transaction fee of P7 is added.

Globe Broadband

GCash payments are waived for Globe Broadband payments. If GCash is unavailable, you can also pay via Bayad, ShopeePay, and debit or credit card.

Smart

Smart broadband connections can also be paid via Bayad, ShopeePay, and debit or credit card.

Sky Fiber

Payments for Sky Fiber are accepted on GCash, Bayad, and ShopeePay. GCash transaction fees for Sky Fiber are waived.

Cignal

Cignal payments can be made via ShopeePay, partner banks, or through the Bayad app. GCash transaction fees for Cignal are waived.

Sky Cable

Payments are accepted via ShopeePay, GCash, and the Bayad app. GCash fees are waived for Sky Cable. Bills can also be paid via the MySky website, which accepts credit card payments.

Credit cards

BPI

BPI cards can be paid using BPI Online or BPI Mobile. Take note of your account number or card number and how much you’re going to pay.

Prior to payment, you must first enroll a biller. The BPI app also lets you pay credit card bills for other banks.

GCash also accepts payments for BPI cards, with a P10 transaction fee.

BDO

BDO cards can be paid using the BDO Digital Banking app. Take note of your account number or card number and how much you’re going to pay.

GCash also accepts payments for BDO cardss, with a P10 transaction fee.

Unionbank

Unionbank cards can be paid using the Unionbank app. Take note of your account number or card number and how much you’re going to pay.

GCash also accepts payments for Unionbank cards, with a P10 transaction fee.