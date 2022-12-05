Do Celebrities Owe Fans Selfies and Attention? Rica Peralejo's Take Goes Viral

(SPOT.ph) Celebrities are also human so try to understand when they can't grant you selfies all the time, actress Rica Peralejo said in a TikTok video that went viral as fans debated the matter on social media over the weekend.

Peralejo, who blogs about faith and family, reacted to a follower who initially called her suplada for ignoring them during a mall visit. It's tough being a celebrity especially if you're an introvert, she said.

"Tao lang din kami. When we're out, we're actually doing normal people things. But iniintindi lang din namin na it comes with the territory siyempre ganun ka kapag public figure ka," she said in a TikTok video with more than one million views since it was posted Sunday.

Peralejo's video on setting boundaries as a celebrity were shared across different platforms as social media users discussed the case of Choco Mucho Flying Titans volleyball players allegedly snubbing fans in public, with TV host Kuya Kim Atienza calling them out in a Facebook post that was later deleted.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

Going on a Vacation? Check out These Airbnbs You Can Rent From Local Celebrities

10 Hilariously Random Celebrity Moments That Made 2021 Erm, Whatever the Hell That Was

Rica Peralejo on being a famous introvert

For Peralejo, who was thrust into the spotlight at 12, it has been a constant struggle to accommodate fans whenever she's going out. While she understands its part of the job, it's difficult to balance being an introvert and engaging fans.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

"When we're out, it's not as if we're out because we're going to engage people, it's really more for running errands or being with ourselves. It's like catching the celebrity in a very ordinary kind of day mood. Like seriously, sino bang tao ang gustong magpa-picture 24/7 ng buhay n'ya?"

There are days when she couldn't accommodate fans, like when she's out with her kids without their yaya or when she's sick. She remembered feeling "violated as a person" in 2015 when fans wanted to take selfies with her while she was writhing in pain, waiting for a check-up at the hospital.

"'Di ko maexplain na 'guys, 'di ko talaga kayang mag-smile at mag-engage right now kasi meron akong nararamdaman sa katawan ko'."

Celebrities like her also feel bad when they can't always cater to their fans' requests, Peralejo said as she thanked those who try to understand their side.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"I also learned to be unapologetic for who I am. Like if others don't like it that I'm an introvert, problema nila 'yun but of course huwag natin i-lump together ang pagiging bastos at pagiging introvert. There's a level of decency that we need when engaging with people."