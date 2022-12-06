It's Okay to Regift for Christmas, Just Follow These Smart Tips

(SPOT.ph) Maia Santos pulled out a year-old Starbucks gift certificate from her wallet as a last-minute surprise for a cousin who took her college entrance exams. So she forgot to buy a present, no big deal -- it's the thought that counts, and regifting is one way of showing she cares.

At a time when inflation burns your budget and more people are living more sustainably, throwing away unused or unopened gifts is unacceptable. Enter regifting, once thought to be faux pas but has been widely albeit quietly practiced during gift-giving season.

When she doesn't have time to shop or whip up pastries for her loved ones, Santos turns to her family's regift box where they place small items like GCs, fancy socks, or souvenir items from their international trips in case of emergencies -- aka somebody forgets to buy a gift for whatever occasion.

"I find regifting to be perfectly acceptable when you know the present is still useful or valuable... However, I don't think it's acceptable to gift items that are impractical or items that you consider throwing away," the 24-year-old baker told SPOT.ph.

The U.S. sitcom Seinfeld popularized the term regifting in 1995 when the characters regifted a label maker. It was so mainstreamed that the U.S. unofficially holds National Regifting Day every December 15 to encourage this thrifty practice of repurposing presents.

Planning to regift? Some do's and don'ts

Whether you're strapped for cash, forgot to buy someone a gift, or just didn't have the time to go to the mall for a present, regifting is an acceptable option as long as you do it thoughtfully. Here are some tips:

Get rid of the signs

Before you regift, double check if your name is still there. It could be in a gift tag or written on the wrapper in bold letters.

It's also best to get rid of the old, possibly wrinkled wrapper to give it a fresh look just in time for Christmas. If it comes with its own packaging like perfumes, check if the box has tears or wrinkles before you decide to regift it or not.

Is it a promotional material like an umbrella or mug that you received for free? If it bears the logos or any markings that it's a promo item, don't regift it.

Make sure it's not a personalized gift like embroidered towels or caps. You wouldn't want a gift named after someone to fall on your lap on Christmas Day, too.

Remember who gave you the gift

Do not -- I repeat -- do not make the mistake of giving the gift back to its original owner. If you can't recall or you're unsure who it was originally from, don't regift it. A pro-tip from regifter and blogger TheGoMom: write down the name of the giver on a post-it and tack it to the gift so you won't forget.

Avoid regifting within same circle as the original giver

Aside from it's possible you were all given the same gift before, it's an easy way for the original giver to know you've recycled the present. Unless the giver is aware of your action, it's best to reduce the risk of getting caught so nobody would be hurt.

Check expiration dates

This goes without saying when it comes to food. If you plan to regift one (or two) of the many Marks & Spencer cookies you received, check the expiration dates first. Homemade goods like brownies and cupcakes also spoil quicker than others so if you have no plans of keeping them, maybe it's best to share it with coworkers or friends before it reaches your kitchen.

Planning to gift unused makeup stocked at home from pre-pandemic days? Make sure it isn't expired as it can do more harm on the skin and reverse all the hard work of proper skincare. If a product separates, changes color or texture, or the smell changed, it's time to throw it away. Amanda Hume, founder and owner of VERT Beauty Salon, told Bustle here's how long unopened makeups should last:

Mascara: six months

Eye liner: one to two years

Lipstick: two years

Lip gloss: one year

Powders: one to two years

Cream and liquid products: six months to one year

Don't give away used items

Yes, this includes pre-loved lipsticks you thought you wanted but unfortunately isn't your color, TheGoMom said. While a scented candle makes for a good regift, it shouldn't be given away if you lit the wick even once to try out the scent.

Make it a bundle

Add more thoughtfulness to the gift, Santos said. If you have spare notebooks you'd like to give to your artsy friend, package it up with colorful pens, too. If you want to regift books, add bookmarks or make it double.

Think about the receiver

Always think about the person who will get the recycled gift. Regifting isn't about getting rid of items gathering dust at home -- it's about making another person feel loved and appreciated despite budget constraints and last-minute preparations.

"I'm sure people won't tell you if they are regifting you a present but it is always nice to receive a gift. I’d like to think that there is still some thought put into it and I try to keep in mind that gift-giving is still a love language whether or not the present is new or recycled," said Santos.