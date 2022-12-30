News + Explainer Trending

ICYDK, Here Are the Top Trending Topics in Google for 2022

Here are the topics most searched about in 2022.

by Mario Alvaro Limos for Esquiremag.ph
8 hours ago
Google Year in Search Queen Elizabeth, Johnny Depp, Attorney Woo
ILLUSTRATOR Warren Espejo

Google has released the Year in Search 2022, a compilation of lists-trends, news, personalities, shows, and more-that Filipinos searched for this year. 

This year, Halalan 2022 topped the Overall Top Trending Searches as Filipinos searched for information regarding the 2022 national elections, from how to find their precincts, voting resources, and results. Precinct finder also made its way into the overall list at number three.

As the country continues to reopen, VaxCertPH remained on the top list for the second consecutive year. The certificate that proves a person is vaccinated against COVID-19 has become a requirement for travel and face-to-face engagements. Last year, the term landed fourth on the list. In 2022, as the world accelerates into a post-pandemic era, VaxCertPH moved up two places to occupy the second spot.

Year in Search continues to highlight how much Filipinos love consuming content online—whether it's games or streaming—with five out of ten spots on the overall list occupied by games like Wordle at number 4 and Axie Infinity at number 9 and shows All of Us Are Dead at number 5, Encanto at number 8, and Jeffrey Dahmer at number 10 (because of the show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story). 

Online content consumption streaming—is the third biggest digital activity of Filipinos after e-commerce and food delivery, according to the latest e-Conomy SEA Report. The study revealed that 58% of Filipinos regularly watch video-on-demand shows and movies. 

The war in Ukraine also made it to the list at number 7, showing how keenly Filipinos online are keeping up with global events. The war has been credited for the worldwide rise in inflation and slower growth and is one of the worst humanitarian crises in Europe since the Second World War.

Below are what Filipinos searched for the most in 2022.

Year in Search 2022: Overall Top Trending Searches:

  1. Halalan 2022
  2. VaxCertPh
  3. precinct finder
  4. Wordle
  5. All of Us Are Dead
  6. Warriors vs. Celtics
  7. Ukraine
  8. Encanto
  9. Axie Infinity
  10. Jeffrey Dahmer

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled News Topics:

google year in search news
ILLUSTRATION Echo Antonio
  1. Halalan 2022
  2. VaxCertPh
  3. precinct finder
  4. Ukraine
  5. Monkeypox
  6. NATO
  7. Gwyneth Chua
  8. presidential race update
  9. Ethylene Oxide
  10. Bagyong Karding update

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Korean Series:

google year in search series
PHOTO BY Netflix
  1. All of Us Are Dead
  2. Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  3. Business Proposal
  4. Alchemy of Souls
  5. Twenty-Five Twenty-One
  6. Big Mouth
  7. Our Beloved Summer
  8. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
  9. Sh**ting Stars
  10. Happiness
Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Sports Topics:

google year in search sports
ILLUSTRATION Robert Stephen NuÑez
  1. Warriors vs. Celtics
  2. Warriors vs. Mavericks
  3. Heat vs. Celtics
  4. NBA standings 2022
  5. Grizzlies vs. Warriors
  6. Golden State Warriors vs. Boston
  7. PBA schedule
  8. NBA playoffs
  9. NBA draft 2022
  10. Deanna Wong
Year in Search 2022: Most Googled TV Shows or Series:

google year in search series
PHOTO BY Netflix
  1. All of Us Are Dead
  2. Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  3. Business Proposal
  4. Alchemy of Souls
  5. Euphoria
  6. Twenty-Five Twenty-One
  7. Big Mouth
  8. Manifest
  9. Our Beloved Summer
  10. The Summer I Turned Pretty

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Song Lyrics:

google year in search song
PHOTO BY Disney
  1. We Don't Talk About Bruno
  2. Sun And Moon 
  3. Mahika 
  4. Babalik Sa'yo 
  5. Easy On Me 
  6. Repeat 
  7. Favorite Girl 
  8. Pano 
  9. Angel Baby 
  10. Paraluman 

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Game-Related Content:

google year in search games
PHOTO BY Shutterstock
  1. Wordle
  2. Axie Infinity
  3. Arceus X
  4. Razer Gold
  5. Tower of Fantasy
  6. Jollymax
  7. Lost Ark
  8. Anime Adventures codes
  9. Flyff Universe
  10. MIR4

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Male Personalities:

google year in search male artist
PHOTO BY Instagram/Ricci Rivero
  1. Ricci Rivero
  2. Johnny Depp
  3. Park Solomon
  4. Tyler Poarch
  5. Chris Rock
  6. Juancho Hernangomez
  7. Ahn Hyo-seop
  8. Jordan Clarkson
  9. Andrew Garfield
  10. Adam Levine
Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Female Personalities:

google year in search female artists
PHOTO BY Warner Brothers
  1. Amber Heard
  2. Kris Aquino
  3. Deanna Wong
  4. Anna Delvey
  5. Kate Moss
  6. Sofia Carson
  7. Xyriel Manabat
  8. Cara Delevingne
  9. Alba Baptista
  10. Bella Racelis

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Movies

google year in search movies
PHOTO BY Disney
  1. Encanto
  2. Incantation
  3. Eternals
  4. Purple Hearts
  5. Thor: Love and Thunder
  6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  7. Turning Red
  8. Black Adam
  9. More Than Blue
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Year in Search 2022: Losses

google year in search losses
PHOTO BY Shutterstock
  1. Queen Elizabeth II
  2. Cherie Gil
  3. Susan Roces
  4. Aaron Carter
  5. Technoblade
  6. Shinzo Abe
  7. Percy Lapid
  8. Kim Mi-soo
  9. Yoo Ju-eun
  10. Betty White

