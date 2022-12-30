ICYDK, Here Are the Top Trending Topics in Google for 2022

Google has released the Year in Search 2022, a compilation of lists-trends, news, personalities, shows, and more-that Filipinos searched for this year.

This year, Halalan 2022 topped the Overall Top Trending Searches as Filipinos searched for information regarding the 2022 national elections, from how to find their precincts, voting resources, and results. Precinct finder also made its way into the overall list at number three.

As the country continues to reopen, VaxCertPH remained on the top list for the second consecutive year. The certificate that proves a person is vaccinated against COVID-19 has become a requirement for travel and face-to-face engagements. Last year, the term landed fourth on the list. In 2022, as the world accelerates into a post-pandemic era, VaxCertPH moved up two places to occupy the second spot.

Year in Search continues to highlight how much Filipinos love consuming content online—whether it's games or streaming—with five out of ten spots on the overall list occupied by games like Wordle at number 4 and Axie Infinity at number 9 and shows All of Us Are Dead at number 5, Encanto at number 8, and Jeffrey Dahmer at number 10 (because of the show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).

Online content consumption streaming—is the third biggest digital activity of Filipinos after e-commerce and food delivery, according to the latest e-Conomy SEA Report. The study revealed that 58% of Filipinos regularly watch video-on-demand shows and movies.

The war in Ukraine also made it to the list at number 7, showing how keenly Filipinos online are keeping up with global events. The war has been credited for the worldwide rise in inflation and slower growth and is one of the worst humanitarian crises in Europe since the Second World War.

Below are what Filipinos searched for the most in 2022.

Year in Search 2022: Overall Top Trending Searches:

Halalan 2022 VaxCertPh precinct finder Wordle All of Us Are Dead Warriors vs. Celtics Ukraine Encanto Axie Infinity Jeffrey Dahmer

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled News Topics:

Halalan 2022 VaxCertPh precinct finder Ukraine Monkeypox NATO Gwyneth Chua presidential race update Ethylene Oxide Bagyong Karding update

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Korean Series:

All of Us Are Dead Extraordinary Attorney Woo Business Proposal Alchemy of Souls Twenty-Five Twenty-One Big Mouth Our Beloved Summer Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Sh**ting Stars Happiness

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Sports Topics:

Warriors vs. Celtics Warriors vs. Mavericks Heat vs. Celtics NBA standings 2022 Grizzlies vs. Warriors Golden State Warriors vs. Boston PBA schedule NBA playoffs NBA draft 2022 Deanna Wong

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled TV Shows or Series:

All of Us Are Dead Extraordinary Attorney Woo Business Proposal Alchemy of Souls Euphoria Twenty-Five Twenty-One Big Mouth Manifest Our Beloved Summer The Summer I Turned Pretty

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Song Lyrics:

We Don't Talk About Bruno Sun And Moon Mahika Babalik Sa'yo Easy On Me Repeat Favorite Girl Pano Angel Baby Paraluman

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Game-Related Content:

Wordle Axie Infinity Arceus X Razer Gold Tower of Fantasy Jollymax Lost Ark Anime Adventures codes Flyff Universe MIR4

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Male Personalities:

Ricci Rivero Johnny Depp Park Solomon Tyler Poarch Chris Rock Juancho Hernangomez Ahn Hyo-seop Jordan Clarkson Andrew Garfield Adam Levine

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Female Personalities:

Amber Heard Kris Aquino Deanna Wong Anna Delvey Kate Moss Sofia Carson Xyriel Manabat Cara Delevingne Alba Baptista Bella Racelis

Year in Search 2022: Most Googled Movies

Encanto Incantation Eternals Purple Hearts Thor: Love and Thunder Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Turning Red Black Adam More Than Blue Spider-Man: No Way Home

Year in Search 2022: Losses

Queen Elizabeth II Cherie Gil Susan Roces Aaron Carter Technoblade Shinzo Abe Percy Lapid Kim Mi-soo Yoo Ju-eun Betty White

