This Unique Gulay Bouquet Is for Your Veggie-Loving Valentine

(SPOT.ph) Looking for a unique bouquet to give to your S.O. this Valentine's Day? If they're fans of veggies, this is the perfect gift: a gulay bouquet, where an ampalaya is a symbol of love—not of bitterness—from the people behind the Community Pantry PH initiative. It's a two-in-one gift: for your loved one and for the farmers who produced the veggies.

This sustainable and healthy spin on a basic flower bouquet—with vegetables like carrots, garlic, siling labuyo, malunggay, and other produce wrapped in a brown paper bag—is the latest Valentine's Day initiative from Patricia Non. She's the brains behind the humble Maginhawa community pantry initiative that helped her neighbors and other passersby survive another day with food and other essential goods at the height of the pandemic.

"Sa padating na Valentine's Day maaari pa natin i-extend ang pagmamahal natin sa iba mula sa pagbili natin ng gulay bouquet sa Community Pantry PH. Deserve natin lahat ng healthy na pagmamahal!" she said in a Facebook post on Monday, February 6.

Each bouquet weighing about five kilograms is worth P1,500 plus P150 shipping fee to anywhere in Metro Manila. The proceeds will go to farmers for the group's vegetable rescue operations, she said.

Here's how to order a gulay bouquet from Community Pantry PH:

Visit their online form and order a bouquet (or two). Sign up as soon as you can as slots are limited. Note that the cut-off time for orders is on Friday, February 10, at 6 p.m.

You can order more than one bouquet, and you can also purchase a dedication letter for P50.

Be sure to load up your GCash because payments are through GCash. Send it to 09163875833 (Ella O.)

Expect deliveries to arrive between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, or Monday, February 13.