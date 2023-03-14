News + Explainer Trending

Remember Drink Water Rivera? He Is Now Gatorade's Hydration Icon

by Pia Regalado
15 hours ago
PHOTO BY Facebook/Gatorade

(SPOT.ph) Remember Drink Water Rivera, the FEU student who went viral for his name reminding you to stay hydrated? Thanks to his Internet fame, he is now an endorser of the famous sports drink Gatorade.

Rivera is the newest face of Gatorade No Sugar and the star of its latest advertisement. The ad shows how even a guy whose name prompts you to take sips of water also guzzles this international sports drink. Rivera joins Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo in endorsing Gatorade No Sugar.

Also read:
This FEU Student's Name is Drink Water, Because Hydration is Life
Baby Boy is Named Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl, His Parents Explain Why

Drink Water Rivera in Gatorade's Latest Ad

Drink water ad
PHOTO BY Gatorade No Sugar/Facebook
In the short mockumentary, Rivera shared the history of his name and how he embraced the identity by ordering water "on the rocks" and filling his glass with fountain water.

"Kaso pagdating sa workout at pawis na pawis na, iba ang hanap ko. Siyempre di lang naman tubig ang nasa pawis, di ba? Drink Water nga ako pero pag exercise time na, I drink Gatorade No Sugar," he said at the end of the 1:24-minute clip.

Watch the mockumentary below:

watch now
