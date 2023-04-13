In Other News, KaladKaren Interviews Karen Davila for a Change

Minor spoilers ahead for Here Comes the Groom

(SPOT.ph) No, your eyes aren't deceiving you: broadcaster Karen Davila and celebrity actress-presenter KaladKaren were together again onscreen and this time, the impersonator put the veteran host on the hot seat.

KaladKaren, or Jervi Li in real life, has been known to imitate the ABS-CBN anchor—from her voice to her mannerisms—since 2017. During April 13's Headstart where KaladKaren was invited to talk about her Metro Manila Film Festival win, she turned the tables on Davila for a surprise Q&A.

"Ito question ko sa'yo: is news ready for a transgender news anchor?" KaladKaren said, which earned a cheer from backstage. In case you don't know, both are alumni of the University of the Philippines-College of Mass Communication.

"I believe so, I don't think it should matter. In fact, now that you're interviewing me, women have to go through so much to earn the anchor chair," said Davila. "I think it's the same, it's just a matter of people who just deserve and want the job"

"Yes, who can do the job regardless of the SOGIE," said KaladKaren.

Her impersonation was so spot-on, she introduced her own Headstart segment and delivered the closing spiel with the real KD.

KaladKaren wants to be more than just a Karen Davila impersonator

KaladKaren first mimicked Davila in a 2017 viral video where she portrayed The Correspondents host. Since then, she had made a name for herself as an impersonator, TV presenter, and recently, a Drag Race Philippines judge.

She is also an actress who made "herstory" at the inaugural Summer MMFF as the first-ever trans woman to bag a best supporting actress win for her performance in Here Comes The Groom, a sequel to the 2010 comedy film Here Comes the Bride.

She was shocked to win knowing she was pitted against other actresses like her co-star Maris Racal. Initially, she said she was doubtful that she, as a transgender woman, would even earn a nomination.

“Ang daming tumatakbo sa isip ko so noong lumabas 'yung nominations, I was so happy that they have put me in the best supporting actress category. 'Yun pa lang, sinabi ko na na that is already a huge victory for me as an actress, and for the whole LGBTQIA+ community. They respect my gender identity and gender recognition is very important."

In the movie, she and Enchong Dee had a "soul swap," requiring her to act like a man, including kissing Miles Ocampo in the film—which, for her, was "quite dysmorphic." She thanked Dee for teaching her how to "walk like a man, stare like a man" for the movie.

“It was very difficult for me. As a transgender woman, being a man is something that I already turned my back to. Ayaw ko ngang maging lalaki e. Alam ko sa puso ko, sa kaluluwa ko na babae ako. So ngayon gagawin ninyo akong lalaki? It was really very challenging," she told Davila.

KaladKaren hopes her win would open up more opportunities for her beyond copying Davila. As the broadcaster pointed out, KaladKaren earned the nod as Jervi Li, not as a celebrity impersonator.

“I don’t want to be boxed as your impersonator only. I want people to realize that I can do something else. I can act. I can dance. I can write. I can produce... As an artist, you have to get out of your comfort zone. You have to think outside the box or else, paano ka mago-grow?" she told Davila.

Visibility is crucial, and it's important for other members of the community to get non-stereotypical roles in movies and shows, she said.

"I hope and I pray that this paves the way to a lot more transgender people in Philippine cinema and mainstream television because why not? Gusto ko na sana sabihin sa speech ko na magagaling naman po kami, kailangan lang namin ng pagkakataon. You just have to give us the opportunity."