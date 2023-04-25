News + Explainer Trending

This Four-Month-Old Puppy Saved a Child From a House Fire in GenSan

by Christa I. De La Cruz
5 hours ago
Dog saves child
PHOTO BY Jacquiline Rufino Madi

(SPOT.ph) Dogs are often referred to as "man's best friend." This is for their long history of having a close relationship with their humans. Most dog owners can probably relate to having their furry companion follow them wherever they go, the bathroom included. In General Santos, a four-month-old Belgian Malinois went as far as saving her owner during a house fire.

How Princess Saved the Life of Her Owner

In a now-viral post by veterinarian Jacquiline Rufino Madi, the puppy named Princes saved a five-year-old child sleeping inside a burning house at 2 a.m.

Princess asking for donations
PHOTO BY Jacquiline Rufino Madi

"For [a] still unknown reason, her owner's house caught on fire two days ago. Every member of the family, including Princess, was woken up by their house already on fire. Panicking, every single one of them, ran out of the house to save themselves. For some reason, Princess wouldn't stop barking at her owner as if she is telling them something. When this puppy finally caught her owner's attention, she immediately ran back inside the burning house. Her owner was shocked but straight away followed the dog inside the burning and almost collapsing house. Only to find out that the owner's daughter, a five-year-old child, was still inside, deeply asleep. Of course, the owner picked up his child and ran out as fast as he can while avoiding the fire and collapsing materials. Princess, on the other hand, managed to escape by following her owner's steps," she said in a Facebook post.

House fire in General Santos
PHOTO BY Jacquiline Rufino Madi

In an exchange with SPOT.ph, the veterinarian said that "dogs just like humans can also sense danger/threat. As a pet, they treat their fur parent as alpha. so whenever they sense that something is wrong, they will do things to warn their alphas." So it doesn't come as a surprise that Princess sprung into action when her hooman was in danger.

Belgian Malinois saves life of owner
PHOTO BY Jacquiline Rufino Madi
Dog paw after fire
PHOTO BY Jacquiline Rufino Madi

Princess is currently recovering from burns, most of which are on her face and paws. A Heart for Paws Gensan, which initiated our hero's rescue, is asking for donations for her recovery.

For more information and donations, follow A Heart for Paws Gensan on Facebook.

Photos used with permission from Jacquiline Rufino Madi for SPOT.ph.

